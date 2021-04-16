Park City truck inspections discover out-of-service violations on half of vehicles

The authorities ordered half of the trucks pulled over during a recent operation off the road based on safety violations that were found during inspections, the Park City Police Department said.

The Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol conducted the operation, held on a morning and early afternoon in early April. The police said eight trucks were inspected. Of those, four were taken out of service based on safety violations.

The police said the inspectors found 52 violations among the eight trucks, an average of nearly seven violations per vehicle. There were 11 violations found that were categorized as serious enough to warrant a vehicle be taken out of service.

The authorities occasionally conduct inspection operations like the one in early April. Officers involved in an operation typically pull over a truck for a moving violation or other sort of visible violation and then order an inspection.

There has been concern for years about the safety of trucks in Park City. The construction industry remains active in the community and rank-and-file Parkites continue to worry about the number and safety of the trucks.

There has especially been concern about brake issues with Park City’s mountainous topography. The steep streets have been blamed for a series of runaway-truck crashes over the years. One of the recent accidents occurred last fall when a dump truck lost its brakes on the steep Aerie Drive before it crashed into another dump truck at the Deer Valley Drive intersection. Another accident occurred last summer in the vicinity of the Old Town roundabout.

The stretch of Marsac Avenue between upper Deer Valley and Old Town has been particularly problematic with cases involving trucks careening into Old Town as a result of brake failures. A runaway-truck ramp was eventually constructed on Marsac Avenue just south of Old Town.