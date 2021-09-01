Park City wants ‘No dumping!’ in storm drains, an effort to protect water quality, fish

Park City recently affixed decals at Main Street storm drains with a “No dumping!” message. There is long-running concern about water-quality issues in the community.

There are not fish on Main Street other than those on plates, but there are some downstream from the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

Park City recently affixed decals at the location of Main Street storm drains in an effort to discourage people from using the drains to dispose of liquids.

Leaders have long pressed water-quality issues. There has been special attention over the years to naturally occurring contaminants, but the efforts involving the new decals target the practice of people using the storm drains for personal or business purposes. Some of the long-running concern involves the impact on aquatic life.

The decals carry a message of “No dumping!” and “Drains to Silver Creek.” There is an image of a fish and the City Hall logo as well. The Silver Creek watershed runs eastward from the mountains of Park City. A stretch of Silver Creek inside Park City is known as Poison Creek, alluding to the mining-era contamination.

In a communication to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council, City Hall staffers said the decals will be affixed to storm drains across the city in coming months.

“The intent is to discourage residents, businesses, restaurants, landscapers, and other entities from using the storm drains as a method of disposal,” the communication says.