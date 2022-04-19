Park City wants your opinion on proposed improvements to the Rail Trail

Park City is continuing to gather input about the future of the Rail Trail and is scheduled to hold an open house on Wednesday.

Park Record file photo

Park City is asking for more public feedback as it continues to develop a plan for a section of the Rail Trail, a popular route in Summit County created from an abandoned railroad line.

Since last fall, the municipal government has been analyzing technical information and developing ideas for safety and use improvements to the trail between Bonanza Drive and S.R. 248 east of U.S. 40.

Input gathered from the community through an online survey conducted in January and February helped Park City staffers and consultants understand how much the Rail Trail is used, how it is used and what concerns the users have, said Heinrich Deters, Park City trails and open space program manager.

“We collected that information over the past several months and we gave it to the consultants and now they have made a visual of what those improvements might look like,” Deters said.

The city is seeking additional comments for the next phase of the Rail Trail plan. The staffers and consultants will present the conceptual improvements based on the public input at an open house from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at The Prospector, 2175 Sidewinder Drive.

Recommendations could include additional trail connectivity, environmental enhancements, mobility improvements, alternative transportation and amenities such as restrooms, directional signs and art.

Community engagement has been an important part of the project since the beginning and the section in the plan is a key part of the neighborhoods and businesses in Park City, according to the project website, https://engageparkcity.org/rail-trail .

A total of 1,034 respondents took the survey and of those, 97% said they had been on the Rail Trail and most of them used it for recreation and exercise.

The others said they had not been on the trail because of barriers including a lack of access to it from their location, no available parking in places where they typically would get on it and a lack of important amenities.

Among the amenities most desired by the respondents are stations for dog waste bags; restrooms; improvements to the watershed and nearby streams; gardens, parks and green space; separate paths for various types of Rail Trail users; historical and natural signage; and signage and maps.

Low on the list are e-bike charging stations; an all-age bicycle playground; interactive educational features; gateways; and an interactive music exhibit.

Summit County is working on its own plan for the trail, which follows a Union Pacific railroad line that was completed in 1869 and abandoned in 1989. The nearly 30-mile route, which extends from the eastern part of the county to Park City, was later converted into a non-motorized recreational trail.

The county plan calls for the creation of “The Corridor,” an arts, culture, recreation and tourism development that would run alongside the Rail Trail. The goal is to foster a stronger connection between the Synderville Basin and eastern Summit County; create opportunities for economic development; highlight the unique culture and history of the area; and celebrate and protect natural resources while also sparking revitalization.