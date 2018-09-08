Park City wildlife issues include deer collisions, ‘angry’ moose

The Park City Police Department received at least three reports of collisions between drivers and deer since late August, cases that did not appear to be serious but could be cautionary as daylight hours shorten.

Police Department logs did not provide details about the collisions, which occurred in disparate locations inside Park City. Some of the information about the three cases includes:

• on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 11:52 p.m., a collision was reported somewhere along Park Avenue. The Police Department said the case involved unspecified damage to the vehicle. The vehicle, though, was not blocking the road, the police said.

• on Saturday, Sept. 1 at 11:57 p.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 248.

• on Friday, Aug. 31 at 10:02 p.m., a driver collided with a deer at or close to the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Bonanza Drive.

Deer are plentiful in the Park City area. The Police Department occasionally receives reports of collisions, and carcasses are sometimes seen on the sides of roads like the state highway entryways.

The Police Department since late August received several other reports involving wildlife, including a case involving a moose that chased someone.

The report of the moose chasing a person was logged on Monday, Aug. 27 at 7:29 p.m. on Three Kings Drive. Public police logs did not provide details, leaving it unclear how far the moose chased the person. The police were told the person could no longer see the moose by the time of the call. The person told the police they did not require medical attention, according to the logs.

The person also told the police it was an "angry" moose that was involved in the chase. The person wanted others to be aware, the police logs said.

There was another moose sighting reported on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 1:12 p.m. on Yamaha Court. The animal was not causing problems, the police were told.

