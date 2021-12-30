Park City wildlife seen along busy roads, at least 1 animal hit

The Park City Police Department in late December received a series of reports involving wildlife, including cases close to roads.

Collisions between Park City drivers and animals are common and there was at least one accident reported last week. On Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8:34 a.m., a driver hit a deer on S.R. 224. The animal survived the collision and was in the median at the time of the report. Public police logs did not provide details about the vehicle.

Other cases reported last week included:

• on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6:29 p.m., a moose was reported to be “wandering around” on Captain Molly Drive. The animal was moving in the direction of the Park City Golf Club course and was “going in and out of the road,” the police said.

• on Saturday, Dec. 25 at 8:26 a.m., elk were reported to be preparing to cross S.R. 248. Public police logs did not provide details about the number of animals.

• on Friday, Dec. 24 at 4:58 p.m., the police were told elk recently crossed S.R. 248 and were “getting ready to cross again,” department logs said. The number of animals was not specified in the logs.

• on Dec. 24 at 1:45 p.m., an elk herd was seen crossing a street in the area of Kearns Boulevard and Richardson Flat Road.

Wildlife encounters sometimes increase with heavy snows like those the Park City area received recently. Animals like deer, elk and moose tend to move to lower elevations to forage for vegetation when snow accumulates at the upper reaches of the area. The lower elevations of Park City are the locations of busier roads with higher speed limits.