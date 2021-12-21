Park City will guard the names of City Council candidates through early January

Park City Mayor-elect Nann Worel has resigned from the City Council, allowing City Hall to begin the recruitment for a successor. Officials will not release the names of those seeking to succeed Worel until early January.

Park Record file photo

The candidates in a Park City Council election want their names in front of voters quickly as they attempt to win support before ballots are cast.

But the names of those seeking a midterm appointment to the City Council might not be known for days or weeks after they submit their applications.

Park City leaders are preparing to select someone to serve the remaining term of Mayor-elect Nann Worel. She resigned her seat on the City Council last week, after the final scheduled meeting of the year, allowing the recruitment process for her successor to start. She takes office as the mayor in early January.

In stark contrast to a City Hall election, when the names of candidates are released immediately upon the filing of campaign paperwork, officials will guard the names of those seeking to succeed Worel until after the deadline for applications.

The deadline is 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. Interviews with the mayor and the four members of the City Council are scheduled on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11. According to City Hall, the names and applications will be made public on Jan. 5 in anticipation of the interviews that start two days later. Interview times will also be made public at that time. The information will likely be released shortly after the 5 p.m. deadline.

One application had been filed by midday on Monday.

Parkites will likely watch the appointment process closely at a time when voters signaled a desire for change at the Marsac Building. Worel topped the incumbent mayor, Andy Beerman, on Election Day. Voters also elected two newcomers to the City Council. Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell, the city councilors-elect, will take office alongside Worel in early January.

There will be three new members of the five-person City Council in addition to the new mayor as a result of Election Day. The midterm appointment is scheduled for a City Council meeting on Jan. 13. The term expires in early 2024 and the person selected would need to campaign in the election of 2023 to remain in office.

The public will learn about some of the candidates’ views once the applications are released and the interviews are held. The application form inquires about topics like someone’s unique perspective, their relationship with the municipal government, the candidate’s view of the role of City Hall, as well as the City Council’s role, and the person’s top issues.

The qualifications for appointment include:

• being a U.S. citizen

• being at least 18

• being a registered voter inside Park City

• being a Park City resident for at least 365 days consecutively

Someone found mentally incompetent, a person convicted of a felony or a person who has been convicted of treason or some other sort of crime perpetrated against the City Council cannot hold political office in the state until the restoration of voting rights or the right to hold elected office.

The recruitment is underway in the period after a City Council election that drew an eclectic field of candidates in the primary season. Some of the unsuccessful City Council candidates and an unsuccessful mayoral candidate have indicated they will apply for the seat.

Information about the qualifications and the appointment timeline are available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org. The direct link to the information is: parkcity.org/government/city-council/city-council-vacancy .