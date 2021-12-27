Park City wintry weather blamed for numerous traffic accidents

The Park City Police Department last week continued to respond to drivers encountering difficulties with the snowy roads, as holiday crowds coincided with some of the heaviest storms of the season.

The Police Department said none of the accidents involved serious injuries.

Jay Randall, a police lieutenant, said the weather caused “one of the most significant weekends we’ve had for slide-offs.” He said rain froze prior to the snow, causing conditions that were “really, really slick.”

Randall suggested drivers remain off the roads if they can in similar conditions. Those who are driving in bad weather like the recent storm should drive slowly and increase the distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them. He recommended a driver leave at least 3 or 4 seconds between their vehicle and the vehicle in front of them in bad conditions rather than the standard 2 seconds.

Some of the cases included:

• on Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7:45 p.m., a slide-off accident was reported at or close to the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and one of the intersections with Cooke Drive.

• on Dec. 26 at 7:43 p.m., a police officer reported at least one stranded vehicle in the area of the intersection of Marsac Avenue and Hillside Avenue.

• on Dec. 26 at 4:51 p.m., two slide-off accidents were reported in the area of the intersection of Royal Street and Silver Lake Drive. A tow truck was summoned for one of the vehicles but not immediately for the other, the police said.

• on Dec. 26 at 4:11 p.m., a vehicle reportedly collided with a guardrail on U.S. 40.

• on Dec. 26 at 1:57 p.m. several vehicles struggled in the area of Empire Avenue and Crescent Tram. The police were told one of the slide-offs resulted in a vehicle that “almost went into the house.”

• on Dec. 26 at 1:15 p.m., a vehicle was stuck on Main Street before it was pushed out.

Slide-offs were also reported in the 9 a.m. hour on Marsac Avenue, in the 7 a.m. hour on Deer Valley Drive, and in the 6 a.m. hour on U.S. 40. There were also slide-offs on Dec. 24 and Dec. 23.

The police, meanwhile, at 2:18 p.m. on Dec. 26 received a complaint from someone on King Road about motorists with two-wheel-drive vehicles struggling as they attempted to head uphill on the steep road. The police were told the vehicles blocked the road. Another case involving a two-wheel-drive vehicle was reported at 1:09 p.m. on Dec. 26, when the car reportedly could not “go up the mountain and cannot turn around” on the Guardsman Connection Road.