Park City’s planned asphalt work involves busy streets in Prospector

Comstock Drive between S.R. 248 and Sidewinder Drive is among the streets that will receive new asphalt shortly as part of City Hall’s ongoing schedule of maintenance work. Comstock Drive is a key road that links Kearns Boulevard and the interior of the Prospector neighborhood.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

Park City plans to apply new asphalt to a series of streets this summer, including important stretches in Prospector, as part of the municipal government’s ongoing schedule of work.

City Hall annually overlays a list of streets with new asphalt, among other maintenance, and later in the summer is expected to start the work. Officials plan to apply 5,058 tons of asphalt this year, according to a list of the streets that are included in this year’s schedule that was provided to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council in anticipation of a recent meeting.

The list includes two important sections of road in Prospector.

One of them involves the residential section of Comstock Drive, which runs between S.R. 248 and Sidewinder Drive. Comstock Drive is a key road linking Kearns Boulevard with the interior of the Prospector neighborhood. It is heavily traveled by people heading into and out of the neighborhood as well as certain portions of the Prospector commercial district.

The other entails the section of Sidewinder Drive between the Comstock Drive and Wyatt Earp Way intersections. It is a heavy residential part of the road with intersections leading onto other residential streets.

The work typically temporarily complicates traffic, meaning there will be restrictions on Comstock Drive and Sidewinder Drive during the project.

The overall work is scheduled to start on July 6 with the asphalt overlays anticipated to be completed on July 13 or the next day. Manhole covers and utility work will follow the asphalt.

City Hall’s list of streets targeted for asphalt work includes locales in Old Town and Solamere in addition to Prospector.

Some of the other streets on the list in 2021 include:

• Woodside Avenue between 13th Street and 15th Street

• Woodside Avenue between 12th Street and 10th Street

• 12th Street between Park Avenue and Norfolk Avenue

• 14th Street between Park Avenue and Empire Avenue

• 15th Street between Park Avenue and Empire Avenue

• Rising Star Lane between Oak Wood Drive and the end of a cul-de-sac

• Oak Wood Drive in the vicinity of Sun Ridge Drive

• Euston Drive in the vicinity of Paddington Drive

The list also includes the flagpole parking lot at the intersection of Swede Alley and Heber Avenue.

“The Pavement Management program maximizes pavement life while minimizing road maintenance and reconstruction costs. The benefit of this practice is to extend pavement life and reduce the overall life cycle cost,” a City Hall report says.

The City Council at the recent meeting authorized a series of contracts for the work. The largest of the contracts, priced at just less than $590,000, covers rotomilling, or removing the existing asphalt, the new pavement overlays and the required adjustment of utilities. The other contracts involve various sorts of seals.