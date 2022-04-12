Park Silly Sunday Market to increase the number of vendors

The Park City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to bring the number of vendors back to pre-pandemic levels of 160 per market, for a total of 2,248 sellers. The number had been reduced to 1,575, or 112 per market.

Visitors at Park Silly Sunday Market will have plenty of goods and food to choose from this summer.

The Park City Council voted unanimously on Thursday to bring the number of vendors back to pre-pandemic levels of 160 per market, for a total of 2,248 sellers. The number had been reduced to 1,575, or 112 per market, in response to COVID-19, according to a staff report.

The report says Park Silly Sunday Market regulates its vendor mix to mitigate potential adverse impacts to brick-and-mortar Main Street businesses. The 2022 vendor mix is the same as in 2021, with no more than 12 on-site food vendors, 12 jewelers or six importers at each market. The vendors are unique each week.

The 2022 ecofriendly artist and farmers market and street festival will be held June 5 through Sept. 25 on Sundays excluding Aug. 6 (Arts Fest weekend), Aug. 13 (Tour of Utah weekend, even though that event was canceled) and Aug. 20 (No Event Day). Those breaks are required under an agreement with Park City.

Medalist Sports, the management firm that operates Tour of Utah, said in December it had ended efforts to hold the cycling race in 2022. The Park City area had served as the final stage of the race.

The Silly Market will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on lower Main Street, from Heber Avenue to 9th Street, and on 5th Street.

The city will continue to provide increased transit services, which will be promoted by the Silly Market, as well as alternative modes of transportation, such as parking and carpooling, the staff report says. The market also will supplement municipal transit services on the three busiest days of the event with a private shuttle company.

Park City staffers are considering raising parking rates during this period and the Historic Park City Alliance has requested car-free Sundays this year. Those proposals will be brought to the City Council later.

This is the last year of the agreement between the Park Silly Sunday Market and the municipal government. Discussions about a long-term agreement will be held at a later date.

The Park Silly Sunday Market is a not-for-profit organization. The total attendance during the 2021 season was 220,000 and that number is estimated by organizers to reach 225,000 this year.