PCMR delays opening day as warm temperatures persist

A snowboarder rides at Park City Mountain Resort on opening day of the 2020-21 ski season.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort on Friday delayed the opening of the season, which had been scheduled for Nov. 19, as dry weather persists in the region.

The resort did not identify a date for the opening.

PCMR said in a statement snowmaking is proceeding, but the recent spell of warm temperatures coupled with a forecast that calls for continued warmth led to the delay.

“We are keeping our eyes on the forecast and will issue an update on our new target opening day soon,” the statement said.

The resort said the snowmaking crews will “continue to make snow at every opportunity conditions allow.”

The National Weather Service forecast on Friday called for highs in the 50s and lows above freezing through Monday night. The forecast called for a chance of snow on Tuesday.

PCMR occasionally has been forced to push back opening day based on weather conditions.