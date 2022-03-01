PCMR development opponents launch petition, hoping to secure a ‘Nay’ vote

An online petition launched by a group opposed to a development plan for the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots, shown in January, had more than 900 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

Park Record file photo

A group opposing a Provo developer’s plans for a major project at the base of Park City Mountain Resort has launched an online petition in an attempt to influence a City Hall panel to cast a “Nay” vote on the proposal, more evidence that the upcoming discussions could be especially strained as a decision approaches.

The Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition started the petition in late February. A little more than 900 people had signed the petition by the middle of the morning on Tuesday.

The petition is designed to be submitted to the Park City Planning Department, the Park City Council, Vail Resorts and a firm under the PEG Companies umbrella. Vail Resorts is the owner of PCMR and earlier reached an agreement to sell the land where the resort parking lots are located to PEG Companies for the project. The petition does not list the Park City Planning Commission as a recipient even though that is the panel currently reviewing the project.

The petition covers a series of issues that opponents have pressed since the early months of the debate about the project. The discussions have stretched since late in the spring of 2020, with critics expressing concern about issues like the traffic the project is expected to attract, the height of the buildings and the overall layout.

“While we are not opposed to every development project in Park City, we believe PEG Development’s proposed plan is not beneficial to local residents and will in fact have a negative impact on our overall quality of life,” the petition says.

The petition also claims, “One major outcome of this development is it will directly impact every single resident moving around Park City; the proposed development will generate even more traffic.”

The petition lists a series of longstanding concerns of the opponents, including building heights, the use of parking lots controlled by public bodies, “unsafe and insufficient pedestrian access and connectivity” and the amount of land that will be set aside as open space.

People are urged to sign the petition if they “agree we’ve reached our breaking point and the proposed plan is not a solution.”

The timing of the petition is notable with the Planning Commission seeming to be in the final months of the review of the proposal. A Planning Commission vote would be the most momentous by the panel in years. It seems likely the sides will even further dig in once it is clear when the vote will be cast. The petition could be an early indicator of increasing tensions with a decision seeming to be nearing.

It is not clear which way the majority of the members of the Planning Commission are leaning. There are deep-rooted issues the panelists must address as they craft their individual votes, and some have expressed concern about a range of issues. The public input during meetings and in written correspondences to the Planning Commission has been overwhelmingly in opposition.

The proposal covers 10 acres where the PCMR parking lots are located. The proposal includes condominiums, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. Employee housing and housing set aside as affordable are also planned. Large garages would be constructed in place of the parking in the lots. The proposal would essentially remake the base area of PCMR.

A previous owner of PCMR secured an overall development approval in the 1990s for the land involved in the PEG Companies proposal and nearby parcels, but another “Yea” vote is needed before the project can proceed.

It seems probable the Planning Commission decision will be put to the Park City Council through an appeal, likely the reason the City Council is listed as one of the recipients.