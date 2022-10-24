PCMR lift mechanics, electricians start unionization

Park City Mountain Resort mechanics and electricians have started the process to unionize, saying self-advocacy as a group will help them address issues that include dangerous work conditions and low pay.

If successful, the workers — who want to form the Park City Lift Maintenance Professional Union — would be the first unionized ski resort mechanics in the country. Their union would be organized under the United Professional Ski Patrols of America, Local 7781 of the Communications Workers of America (CWA).

The mechanics and electricians submitted a petition last week to the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election to determine if the union should be their bargaining representative. At least 30% of the potential bargaining unit must sign a petition to bring the issue to a vote and a majority vote decides the outcome.

Ryan Dineen, an organizer with the CWA, said an election could take place in four to six weeks.

More than 80% of the 41 employees who would be affected by the election support unionizing, according to PCMR mechanic Liesl Jenkins. The effort has been in the works for years, she said.

“This is the first time that it’s come to fruition,” she said. “We’re all very excited to see where this process goes.”

Jenkins said job hazards are among the primary issues behind the unionization drive.

Electricians and mechanics work with high voltage and heavy machinery in harsh weather and in confined spaces to make sure everything is functioning properly, she said.

“There are inherent dangers associated with that,” Jenkins continued. “We don’t receive hazard pay. With the hazards of the job, it’s not reflected properly in our pay or in our benefits.”

Other issues include low wages that are not commensurate with the cost of living and a high employee turnover rate that leads to understaffing, she said.

There are 17 electricians and mechanics on the Park City side of PCMR and 24 on the Canyons side, according to Jenkins. The “incredibly low” numbers of workers lead to long work days and burnout, she said.

“We pretty frequently stay late into the night getting weekly and monthly inspections done that we can’t do during the day and sometimes fixing problems,” she explained. “There have been times where mechanics and electricians have stayed overnight to fix something and then still work their shifts the next day.”

The beginning pay for mechanics was raised to $21 an hour in the spring but as the workers gain more knowledge and skills, they are not compensated appropriately, she said.

Deirdra Walsh, the resort’s vice president and chief operating officer, said in a written statement PCMR is committed to constant improvement of its employee experience, “which includes our significant investment in employee wages and affordable housing for this season, among other steps.”

“We’re proud of our efforts so far but know this work is ongoing,” she said.

Walsh added she believes in an open-door policy and encourages employees to communicate directly with her and the PCMR leadership team.

“My number one priority is working together with employees to hear and address their concerns,” Walsh said. “We believe a direct relationship with our team works best rather than through a third party, but we respect the decision of our teammates to choose.”

The United Professional Ski Patrols of America ratified an agreement in January with PCMR owner Vail Resorts that gave all ski patrollers an average hourly wage of $19 an hour and averted the possibility of a strike.

In March, Vail Resorts raised the minimum wage to $20 an hour for all employees at its 37 North American mountain resorts and its corporate office for the 2022-2023 winter season. A $21 per hour minimum was implemented for patrol employees, maintenance technicians and certified commercial vehicle drivers.

The unionization drive comes as the beginning of the ski season gets close and PCMR has dropped in SKI Magazine’s annual reader ranking of North America’s ski resorts. The Park City resort placed No. 30 in the magazine’s list of resorts in the West, down from No. 13 a year ago.

PCMR’s weaknesses in the 2021-2022 winter were in the areas of value and guest service, according to SKI Magazine. The magazine cited comments from readers about PCMR that “were brutal, with many locals and longtime visitors writing that this was their worst experience at the resort ever.”

“The good news is that this over 7,000-skiable-acre resort has great bones, and most of the problems are related to staffing issue, which Vail Resort is vigorously addressing for the coming season,” SKI Magazine said.