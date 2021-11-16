PCMR opts not to set a target date for opening after season delayed

There was little snow coverage at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday morning. The resort pushed back opening day from Nov. 19 to an undetermined date based on the recent spell of warm, dry weather. | David Jackson/Park Record







Show CaptionsHide Captions

Park City Mountain Resort skiers and snowboarders hoping to board the Payday Express lift for the first turns of the season need to wait a little longer.

PCMR on Friday delayed the opening of the ski season. The date had been set for Nov. 19, this coming Friday, but the recent weather forced the resort to push back the start of the season.

Dry weather persisted in the period before PCMR made the announcement. PCMR said in a statement on Friday snowmaking is proceeding, but the recent spell of warm temperatures coupled with a forecast that at the time of the statement called for continued warmth led to the delay.

“We are keeping our eyes on the forecast and will issue an update on our new target opening day soon,” the statement said.

The resort said the snowmaking crews will “continue to make snow at every opportunity conditions allow.”

The National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday morning called for Wednesday temperatures to range from a high of 38 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. Thursday’s forecasted range was from 48 degrees to 32 degrees. The National Weather Service Forecast for Friday called for a high of 47 degrees and and low of 30 degrees with a slight chance of rain or snow during the day and at night. Saturday was forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 43 degrees. There was no snow forecasted between Friday night and Monday.

PCMR occasionally has been forced to push back opening day based on weather conditions.

There was little snow at the lower elevations of the Park City area through early in the week, leaving some of the hillsides brown at a time when in many previous years there would be snow coverage.

A spokesperson for the resort on Tuesday morning made a similar statement to the one released on Friday indicating a new target date for opening day has not been announced and that an update is expected shortly.

PCMR posted a statement on its website briefly explaining the delay. It read, in part: “Snowmaking is in process and we remain committed to providing you with the best early-season experience possible. We will continue to focus our efforts on opening with a high-quality snow surface as soon as conditions allow and will issue an update on our new target opening day shortly. We can’t wait to see on you on the slopes soon!”

Deer Valley Resort on Tuesday indicated opening day remains scheduled for Dec. 4. Deer Valley traditionally sets an opening day several weeks after PCMR’s scheduled start of the season.

The two resorts, as well as the wider ski industry in the state, are preparing for the third season during the coronavirus era. There are hopes the industry can build upon a 2020-2021 season that was strong even amid numerous questions regarding the pandemic and the economy. The spread of the sickness forced an early end to the 2019-2020 ski season amid the shutdowns that occurred in March of 2020.