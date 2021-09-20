PCMR owner Vail Resorts will require coronavirus vaccinations for employees

The owner of Park City Mountain Resort, Vail Resorts, said on Monday it will require employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus for the ski season. The move by Vail Resorts to require vaccinations is significant with the firm being one of the largest employers in Park City and surrounding Summit County.​

Park City Mountain Resort owner Vail Resorts will require employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus for the ski season, the Colorado-based firm said on Monday, one of the most significant pandemic-fighting steps taken by the private sector in the Park City area as the winter approaches.

Vail Resorts included limited information about the vaccination requirement as part of a broader release about the upcoming ski season. The release said the vaccination requirement is “for their safety and protection as well as the safety and protection of guests and resort communities.” It said the requirement will be in compliance with federal rules.

The move by Vail Resorts to require vaccinations is significant with the firm being one of the largest employers in Park City and surrounding Summit County. The requirement will be in place on the Park City side of PCMR and the Canyons Village side, straddling the jurisdictional lines between the municipality and the county. There are other businesses under the umbrella of Vail Resorts, such as retailers, that are impacted as well.

“We are fortunate that the core of our experience takes place outdoors in vast mountain settings,” Rob Katz, the chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, said in a prepared statement. “However, as we welcome guests from around the world to the indoor experience at our resorts, we feel it’s important to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

The release also said it will continue additional measures, including daily health screenings for employees.

Vail Resorts also said people who want to eat at indoor cafeteria-style restaurants on the slopes must provide a proof of vaccination. The requirement applies to people 12 and older. Details about the verification procedures will be publicized later.

“Vail Resorts believes the vaccine requirement is important for the protection of its guests and employees, given the number of people using these facilities and the fact that guests will not be wearing face coverings while eating and drinking,” the firm said, indicating it “is currently the only part of the resort experience that will require proof of vaccination, unless required by local public health.”

The announcements on Monday also included that reservations will be required for many of the restaurants on the mountain. Vail Resorts said “based on current regulations, the company is expecting significantly more seating and dining capacity than last season, and intends to open reservations one day prior, versus the day-of last season.”

The firm said it will require face coverings inside, such as when someone is in a restaurant, a retailer or in lodging properties. The requirement will not include places that are outside, including in lift lines, on lifts or in gondolas, unless public-health orders require them.

The release, meanwhile, affirms an earlier announcement that it will not operate a reservation system for mountain access, which was a key pillar in the Vail Resorts plan for the 2020-2021 ski season. That ski season was the first full one of the coronavirus era and involved numerous restrictions and protocols meant to fight the spread of the sickness.

The PCMR ski season is scheduled to open on Nov. 19.