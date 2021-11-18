PCMR project critic: ‘Our town is getting jerked around’

A critic of a Provo developer’s plans for a major development at the base of Park City Mountain Resort expressed displeasure with the delay of a Park City Planning Commission meeting centered on the project that was scheduled on Wednesday before being postponed.

PEG Companies and the Planning Commission had been expected to cover issues like transportation and parking. They are two of the crucial topics in the overall talks about the project.

Deb Rentfrow, who is aligned with an opposition group called the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition, distributed an email message on Wednesday afternoon regarding the delay, which was announced just hours before the Planning Commission meeting was scheduled to begin.

PEG Companies and PCMR owner Vail Resorts agreed to a delay that City Hall staffers requested. The delay was based on the continued work of a transportation consultant retained by City Hall.

“Our town is getting jerked around. PEG insisted on this meeting . . . in spite of Staff requesting they continue until December. PEG refused to agree with staff and so the meeting remained on schedule,” Rentfrow said in the message. “Now, they cancel four hours prior. It’s absolutely unacceptable and an indication of things to come if we approve their proposal. This should be a clear indication of how they respect teamwork and our City employee’s, servant’s and resident’s time.”

The tension has seemed to build in recent months as it appears the Planning Commission is readying for what will be the most significant vote cast by the panel in years. The opposition continues to press issues like the traffic the project is expected to generate, the size of the proposed buildings and the layout. The PEG Companies side, though, contends the proposal fits with a 1990s-era overall approval for development at the PCMR base.

In the middle of August, an opponent in a correspondence to officials involved in the discussions claimed the City Hall planner assigned to the project “is ignoring her duties to follow the codes and laws of Park City.” In late July, meanwhile, an opposition letter submitted to the Park City Planning Department labeled the proposal an “obscene raping of our resort.”

The next Planning Commission meeting regarding the proposal at PCMR is scheduled Dec. 15.