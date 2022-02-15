PCMR project critic suggests City Hall acquire the land from Vail Resorts for worker housing, garage

There are development rights attached to the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots dating to the 1990s. A critic of a proposed project on the land has suggested City Hall acquire the lots and then build workforce or otherwise affordable housing and a garage with free parking on the ground.

Park Record file photo

A Pinebrook man has suggested the Park City Planning Commission reject a Provo firm’s development proposal at the base of Park City Mountain Resort and then City Hall acquire the land for other purposes, an attention-grabbing concept amid the difficult talks about the ground but one that seems fanciful rather than rooted in the reality of the situation at PCMR.

Craig Williams in the middle of January submitted a correspondence to the Planning Commission and other officials in Park City and Summit County outlining the concept. City Hall released the correspondence as part of the materials compiled for a Planning Commission meeting scheduled on Wednesday about the proposal at PCMR.

PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement to acquire the PCMR parking lots from resort owner Vail Resorts. The deal is not expected to be finalized until a decision is made regarding the development proposal. The dollar figure attached to the PEG Companies-Vail Resorts agreement is not known. A previous owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured significant development rights on the land where the resort parking lots are located.

Critics of the development proposal from PEG Companies are worried about issues like the height of the buildings, the overall layout of the project and the traffic that is expected to be generated. The PEG Companies’ side, though, argues steps will be taken in the development to address the concerns.

The input to the Planning Commission, both written and in testimony, has been weighted heavily against the proposal, but the correspondence from Williams is notable in its call for the municipal government to acquire the land.

“To be honest, Park City starting with you the planning commission, should tell the arrogant developer ‘No changes to our plan. Vote on our plan as is’ their plan is ‘Rejected’. Let the developer and Vail taste utter defeat to the point other developers will walk away, devalue that property, then have Park City buy it,” the correspondence says.

Williams adds the municipal government after an acquisition could build a garage with free parking and workforce housing on the land. Transportation and workforce or otherwise restricted housing are two City Hall priorities.

The cost of an acquisition of the PCMR parking lots would undoubtedly run into the tens of millions of dollars. Vail Resorts in 2014 acquired PCMR from Powdr Corp. for $182.5 million, but the value of the development rights attached to the parking lots as a part of the total is not known.

Vail Resorts and PEG Companies see the development proposal as a needed remaking of the base area of a top-tier mountain resort. It seems highly unlikely either are interested at this point in beginning negotiations with City Hall about a deal for the land unless they were confident the dollar figure would be so attractive it would be financially worthwhile to end the development efforts.

City Hall, meanwhile, would almost certainly need to raise the monies for an acquisition through a tax increase of some sort or craft a financing plan that would rely on other funding mechanisms. Although critics of the development proposal and other people who live in the area of the PCMR base would likely support such a scenario, others in Park City could question the prospects of City Hall spending at the level that would be anticipated for the land. There could also be doubts about the municipal government setting aside such valuable acreage for workforce housing.

