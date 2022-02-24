PCMR project criticized: ‘Who is running the town of Park City? Vail and developers?’

The parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort are slated for a major development. Some of the critics seem to equate PCMR owner Vail Resorts with the development proposal even though it is a Provo firm pursuing the project.

Park Record file photo

A number of correspondences submitted to the Park City Planning Commission critical of the Provo-based PEG Companies’ development proposal at the base of Park City Mountain Resort refer to the owner of PCMR, Colorado-headquartered Vail Resorts, even though the resort owner is not pursuing the disputed project itself.

The inclusion of references to Vail Resorts in the correspondences illustrates there remains uneasiness with the company in Park City nearly eight years after the acquisition of PCMR.

Some of the Vail Resorts-related comments in the correspondences include:

• “This isn’t Park City’s problem. It’s Vails, and it should remain so. We shouldn’t be made to fit into Vail’s vision of Park City. We urge the Council to remain steadfast in its negotiations with PEG (and ultimately Vail).” — Jeff and Nancie Perlowitz

• “Approving this project means this council believes the developers and the big companies, like Vail, are their constituents. They are not. We, the residents, who voted, lobbied and supported the Park City community, are your constituents. Please do not forget that.” — Eileen Galoostian

• “The PEG project should not move forward. So what if Vail loses the deal, it’s not like they have been good for our community.” — Tom Moore

• “Please do not succumb to any pressure to approve the outrageous proposal for the development of the lower PCMR parking lots. Time and effort went into the existing codes and plans and they should be adhered to. We, the residents of Park City, owe neither PEG or Vail any accommodation to this proposal.” — Corinne Crandall

• “Do NOT make compromises that will benefit the PEG developers at the expense of the residents of Park City. You represent us, your constituents, the people of Park City. Not the developers or Vail.” — Howard and Anna Lea Kantor

• “You are not in your positions for the benefit of developers or Vail. They will turn this place into Los Angeles if they had their way.” — Craig Williams

• “They will make Park City look like Vail which is a total disaster and geared only to transient tourists.” — Victor Janulaitis

• “As long time residents, both seasonally and full time, we have watched how Vail resorts is turning Park City into, well, Vail.” — Michelle Rankin

• “Vail needs to be required to supply their own parking like just about every business is required to do. Vail should be increasing parking not reducing it . . . Who is running the town of Park City? Vail and developers?” — Jim Christensen

• “Vail’sEpic pass is turning our town into a luxury playground for the rich and famous — all for profit to their shareholders and soul-crushing loss to our locals.” — Kate Sonnick