PCMR project supporters emerge amid the broad opposition

The Park City Planning Commission continues to discuss a Provo firm’s development proposal at the base of Park City Mountain Resort. Much of the public input over the months of talks has been in opposition, but there has been a limited amount of recent support. The developer flew balloons at one point during the discussions, shown, to illustrate building heights.

Park Record file photo

Carolyn Rogers owns a place at The Lodge at the Mountain Village at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, long an option for people wanting to stay close to the slopes.

Located at the Resort Center, The Lodge at the Mountain Village is one of the properties that would compete with a large development that is proposed on the nearby PCMR parking lots.

But Rogers is among the backers of a Provo firm’s development plans for the PCMR base area, a controversial proposal currently under review by the Park City Planning Commission. PEG Companies intends to acquire the lots from PCMR owner Vail Resorts for the project.

Rogers on Sept. 20 sent a correspondence to a member of the Planning Commission that was later released by City Hall in anticipation of a meeting about the project scheduled on Wednesday.

“For the record, I fully support the proposed base area development by PEG,” the Rogers correspondence says.

She notes that the blueprints for the project include upgrades to the transit center at the base area and provides places for drop-offs and pick-ups. She also talks of the plans to replace the parking spots in the lots with garages, describing that it is a preferred alternative even if there is a charge associated with the parking.

“For the skiers that like to drive themselves to the resort, parking lots for the day-skiers will be replaced with covered structures. Yes, they can park there for a fee, however with the proposed enhancements to public transportation, those who do not wish to pay have multiple options to access this area,” Rogers says in the correspondence.

Rogers continues that residences that will be for sale as part of the project “will add monetary value to all property in the surrounding area” and that the project will “also encourage owners to upgrade their units as many condos and homes in this area look worn and tired.” Other points in the Rogers correspondence include the planned workforce housing, restaurants and ski lockers available to the public. She also points to the possibility of a second Winter Olympics with PCMR as a competition venue.

“I feel this is an important development, especially if Park City is a host to the winter Olympics in the next 10 years,” Rogers says.

The Rogers correspondence is notable in a development dispute with the overwhelming amount of written input to the Planning Commission, in addition to testimony provided to the panel, having been in opposition to the proposal. The critics over the months of hearings have seized on a series of topics like the traffic the project is expected to generate, the height of the proposed buildings and the overall layout. The critics early in the discussions mobilized into a coalition and have retained an attorney who regularly submits memos to City Hall challenging aspects of the project.

The Planning Commission appears to be readying for a vote on the project with some of the recent discussions centered on crafting the documentation that is required for a decision. Members of the Planning Commission have expressed concerns about the proposal, and it is unclear whether a majority will be convinced to cast a “Yea” vote. It will be the most momentous vote by the Planning Commission in years.

PEG Companies is seeking an approval to develop a hotel, condominiums, retailers and restaurants. A previous owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured an overall development approval for the land now under consideration for the project and nearby pieces of ground, meaning the Planning Commission is tasked with weighing whether the current proposal jibes with the earlier approval rather than whether development should be allowed at all.

The Planning Commission received another correspondence in support of the project recently, dated Sept. 22 and sent by Charlotte Reiss and the Reiss family.

“My young family and I reside on Park Avenue and we love skiing Park City Mountain Resort. I have been following the Planning Commission review process and candidly, I’m alarmed at the rhetoric and perceptions and unwillingness to come together as a neighborhood and a community to make rundown parking lots with NO amenities a far better experience than what it is today,” the correspondence says.

Some of the benefits the Reiss family sees include pedestrian upgrades, housing for workers on the grounds of the project and “a new four-star hotel that will benefit our local economy and again, get cars off the road because guests can easily come straight to the airport.”

“I strongly encourage the Planning Commission to say ‘yes’ to the master plan and move this forward to refine details so that construction can begin sooner rather than later,” the correspondence says. “This is a well thought out plan with your invaluable input. Let’s move forward with fixes instead of being swayed by a few vocal neighbors who are blocking deeply needed improvements and progress to the base area of Park City Mountain.”

The Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be held virtually as City Hall continues to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. More information is available on the City Hall website, parkcity.org . The direct link to the meeting information is: parkcity.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/38314/15 .