PCMR reaches agreement to reopen Scott’s Bowl

A ticket window at Park City Mountain Resort.

Park Record file photo

Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday said a high-altitude swath of terrain has reopened more than three years after a closure caused by the inability of the resort and the landowner to reach a lease agreement.

PCMR abruptly closed Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl in late 2018 after the loss of a lease. The two bowls remained closed until this week.

In a statement, PCMR said the terrain “is now open to the public for skiing and snowboarding for the 2021-22 season and beyond.” Scott’s Bowl and West Scott’s Bowl are rated as experts only and are accessed from the Jupiter lift. PCMR said the agreement with the landowner involves 60 acres of terrain.

The statement from PCMR acknowledged the terrain remains under the ownership of the other party, which is “granting access to the area.”

“Park City Mountain and the landowner are committed to maintaining a strong relationship to ensure access to the Scott’s Bowl area for the public,” the resort said.

PCMR in December of 2018 indefinitely closed the terrain. The closure also included terrain located between Scott’s Bowl and Constellation, a nearby ski run. The resort at the time of the closure said the landowner opted not to renew a lease. There had been an agreement in place for longer than 14 years, PCMR said at the time.

A firm called Silver King Mining Company, with origins dating to Park City’s silver-mining era, owns the land. The lease and renewals had been struck between the Gallivan family-controlled Silver King Mining Company and Powdr Corp., the former owner of PCMR. A representative of Silver King Mining Company in late 2018 indicated the firm traditionally accepted lift passes as compensation for the use of the land.

The lease went to Vail Resorts when it acquired PCMR. The two sides negotiated a one-year extension but were unable at the time to reach a long-term agreement, the Silver King Mining Company side said in late 2018.