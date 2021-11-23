PCMR schedules a Sunday opening of ski season

Park City Mountain Resort plans to open the Canyons Village side of the resort on Sunday after delaying the opening of the season due to warm, dry weather. The resort did not announce an opening date for the Park City side of the mountain.

Park City Mountain Resort plans to open the Canyons Village side of the resort on Sunday, the final day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, after delaying the start of the ski season based on a spell of warm, dry weather.

The resort said on Tuesday the cabriolet, the Red Pine Gondola, the Saddleback lift and the High Meadow lift are scheduled to open on Sunday. The Red Pine Lodge dining and Jupiter Java are also expected to open that day, as well as some of the rental and retail outlets at Canyons Village. Intermediate and advanced lessons will be available when the resort opens.

PCMR in a release did not provide an expected date for the opening of the Park City side of the resort. The information said the resort will announce a target date for the opening of the Park City side shortly.

PCMR was scheduled to open Nov. 19, but the dry, warm weather persisted. The weather hindered the snowmaking efforts, leading to the delay.

There continues to be little snow at the lower elevations of the Park City area. The National Weather Service forecast on Tuesday afternoon called for a chance of snow on Wednesday followed by sunny conditions through Tuesday with daytime temperatures climbing into the low 50s on several days. Nighttime lows were forecasted to range from the teens to the low 30s.