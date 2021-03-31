PCMR snowboarding accident claims life of a teen

A teenager died from injuries suffered in a snowboarding accident at Park City Mountain Resort on Tuesday, the Park City Police Department said.

The police said the man was 18 and from Lexington, Kentucky.

According to the Police Department, the man at a little after 3 p.m. was on the Mid-Mtn run, a beginner slope close to several lifts like the Bonanza Express lift. The man left the run, hitting a tree, the police said. PCMR ski patrollers treated the man and transported him to a landing zone for a medical helicopter.

The police said the man was wearing a helmet. He died of unspecified injuries.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” Mike Goar, vice president and chief operating officer at Park City Mountain Resort, said in a prepared statement.

PCMR said a medical helicopter crew at the scene pronounced the man dead.