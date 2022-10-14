PCMR tumbles in influential rankings, punctuating the difficulties of last season

Park City Mountain Resort during the 2021-2022 ski season suffered from crowded slopes, long lift lines and limited availability of terrain. The resort’s ranking in the annual SKI Magazine list dropped dramatically. | Park Record file photo

TPR

Park City Mountain Resort tumbled in SKI Magazine’s influential annual reader ranking of North American ski resorts, a stunning drop that punctuates the difficulties of the 2021-2022 winter and becomes a mark against PCMR as the upcoming ski season fast approaches.

PCMR placed No. 30 in the magazine’s list of resorts in the West. It was in last place of the resorts that received numbered rankings. The ranking a year ago was No. 13. The magazine said PCMR strengths included access and the variety of terrain while weaknesses were listed as being value and guest service.

The magazine wrote PCMR suffered “by the far the biggest drop in the survey this year” as a result of “all of the complaints and issues that plagued the mountain last winter.” It said comments from readers about PCMR “were brutal, with many locals and longtime visitors writing that this was their worst experience at the resort ever.”

“The good news is that this over 7,000-skiable-acre resort has great bones, and most of the problems are related to staffing issue, which Vail Resort is vigorously addressing for the coming season. After all, they can only go up from here,” the entry said, referring to PCMR’s Colorado-based owner, Vail Resorts.

The complaints about PCMR mounted during the 2021-2022 ski season as skiers and snowboarders became livid with long lift lines, crowded slopes and terrain availability. Scant natural snowfall and staffing shortages exacerbated the situation, but many put the blame on PCMR and Vail Resorts.

The displeasure eventually erupted at a Park City Council meeting in February as a group of Park City residents brought a range of grievances to Mayor Nann Worel and the City Council. The elected officials heard approximately 80 minutes of comments about lift closures, traffic and the price of food on the slopes.

In a prepared statement in response to the ranking, PCMR noted the difficulties of the 2021-2022 ski season and said steps are being taken to address the issues for the upcoming winter.

“Last season came with a number of challenges, and our resort leadership has been working extremely hard to improve problem areas and work toward full staffing for this winter. We care deeply about the guest and employee experiences we create, and our entire team is laser-focused on continuous improvements for the season ahead, including higher wages, new employee housing, a new parking reservation plan at the Mountain Village base area, limiting lift tickets throughout the season, and more. With this focus, we’re looking forward to welcoming all of our guests back to the slopes next month,” the statement said.

Deer Valley Resort was ranked No. 2, the same as the 2021 list. Deer Valley has perennially been ranked in the Top 5 and has been named No. 1 eight times since 2000. The magazine said Deer Valley strengths were family and access while weaknesses were challenge and value.​

“We are thankful for our guests’ participation in this annual survey, as their feedback helps us evolve while upholding the elevated standard of service and amenities they value at Deer Valley. We are honored to be ranked at the top for guest service, snow grooming, lodging, family and access again this year,” Deer Valley said in a prepared statement about the ranking. “These categories align with the foundation of the resort’s legacy and continue to guide how our dedicated and talented staff members create exceptional mountain experiences today.”