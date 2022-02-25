Provo developer delays crucial meeting about project at PCMR

The Marsac Building.

Park Record file photo

The Provo developer pursuing a project at the base of Park City Mountain Resort and PCMR owner Vail Resorts this week requested an important meeting of the Park City Planning Commission be delayed, extending the time the sides have to prepare for what is expected to be an especially tense gathering.

The Planning Commission on March 23 had been slated to hold a formal hearing about the PEG Companies’ proposal for the base area. City Hall staffers in mid-February issued a report indicating the Planning Commission at the March 23 meeting could have considered taking action.

A vote by the Planning Commission will be the most momentous by the panel in years. It seemed that the Planning Commission might not have been prepared for a March 23 vote even before a discussion at a recent meeting about the project became difficult as the panel and the developer continue to address sticking points.

The Park City Planning Department said this week the meeting that was scheduled on March 23 will be rescheduled, saying a submission from the developer’s side responding to issues that were raised at the recent meeting is needed. The date of the rescheduled meeting had not been determined.

The president of PEG Development, Robert Schmidt, said in a prepared statement the schedule of a Planning Commission vote hinges on the next meeting.

“The timing of a vote on the project will be informed by the discussion at our next meeting with Planning Commission,” Schmidt said. “The two-year public process on the redevelopment proposal has been extremely thorough, and we are very eager to move forward to the next phase of the planning process for this project. We are excited to bring these meaningful and transformative housing, transit, and parking benefits to fruition.”

PEG Companies in recent months has appeared to be anxious for a vote by the Planning Commission. The talks launched in the spring of 2020 and the Planning Department early in the discussions saw the possibility of a vote as early as October of that year. That timeline, which was seen as tentative, appeared to be aggressive with the large scope and location of the proposal.

Schmidt said PEG Companies at the next Planning Commission meeting wants to review recommendations for parking and transit and discuss the draft documentation needed for a vote, known as the findings of fact and conditions of approval.

“The discussion with the commissioners in last week’s work session regarding the PEG/Park City Mountain offsite parking and transit mitigation proposal and our process moving forward was very informative and helpful,” he said. “We have reviewed the commissioners’ comments and requests for additional data, including the request for updated traffic counts that we collected over the holiday last weekend and are collecting again this weekend.”

He added that PEG Companies wants to provide City Hall staffers and a consultant “with sufficient time to review and analyze this updated data and provide their recommendations to the commissioners, we are not seeking to be included on the Planning Commission’s March agenda.”

PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the land where the parking lots are located. The deal would not be finalized until after a decision about the project. There are development rights attached to the land dating to the 1990s, when a previous owner of PCMR won an overall approval for a project on the land and on nearby parcels.

The PEG Companies proposal, covering 10 acres, involves condominiums, employee housing, housing set aside as affordable, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. It would essentially remake the base area of PCMR.

Opponents of the project argue the development would overwhelm nearby roads with traffic and the buildings would loom over the surroundings, among other issues.