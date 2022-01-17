Provo developer granted more time to prepare for key meeting about PCMR project

The parking lots at Park City Mountain Resort were jammed on Monday with holiday crowds. A major development is proposed on the land where the PCMR parking lots are now located. A Park City Planning Commission meeting about the proposal that was scheduled on Wednesday has been canceled.

David Jackson/Park Record

A Park City Planning Commission meeting about a significant development proposal at the Park City Mountain Resort base area that was scheduled on Wednesday has been canceled, providing a Provo firm additional time to prepare to present information about traffic-fighting measures.

The meeting had been expected to be an important one with concerns about traffic remaining one of the sticking points between PEG Companies, the Planning Commission and project critics.

The delay of the discussion also is notable as there have been recent signals that a vote on the project could be cast in coming months after more than a year of talks. The impact on the timeline of the cancellation of an individual meeting like the one that had been scheduled on Wednesday is unclear, but such a delay could push back the discussion by at least several weeks.

The Park City Planning Department said the developer requested a continuance, leading to the cancellation of the meeting on Wednesday.

PEG Companies in a statement said internal discussions are ongoing about traffic measures, leading to the decision to ask for the delay.

Transit is a key element of a Provo firm’s overall transportation blueprints for a major development proposal at the Park City Mountain Resort base. The map, provided by PEG Companies, highlights lanes that would be set aside for transit.

Courtesy of PEG Companies

“We are very focused on ensuring that every work session or hearing on this project is as productive as possible, and we are still reviewing feedback and options for our traffic improvements package to supplement all that we are proposing to do on site. That includes a transformative new transit center, a new and improved traffic circulation plan, new parking management plans and state-of-the-art messaging and way finding,” Robert Schmidt, the president of PEG Development, said in the statement.

PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement to acquire the PCMR parking lots from resort owner Vail Resorts. The deal is not expected to be completed until after a decision is made on the 10-acre development proposal. There are development rights attached to the land dating to the 1990s. A previous owner of PCMR at that time won an overall approval for the development of the land, as well as nearby parcels that have since been built upon, but an additional vote is needed prior to PEG Companies proceeding.

The PEG Companies’ proposal involves residences, a hotel, retailers and restaurants. Large garages would be built in place of the parking spots that are currently in the lots.

Opponents of the proposal are worried about the height of the buildings, the traffic the project would generate and the overall layout. Some of the members of the Planning Commission have also expressed concern about similar topics.

The delay of the discussion on Wednesday is the second time in two months a Planning Commission meeting about the proposal at PCMR has been postponed. PEG Companies and Vail Resorts in November agreed to a delay that City Hall staffers sought. That delay was based on the continued work of a transportation consultant retained by City Hall.

The November delay, which was announced just hours before the Planning Commission meeting was scheduled to start, prompted a critic of the project, Deb Rentfrow, to claim that “our town is getting jerked around.”