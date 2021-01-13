Provo developer undertakes ‘major, major retooling’ of PCMR project
A key location in the proposal reimagined as important meeting nears
The Provo developer pursuing a City Hall approval for a large project at the Park City Mountain Resort base area has made modifications to the designs as another round of discussions nears, a bid to appease some critics who see the look of the proposal as overwhelming.
PEG Companies earlier reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the parking lots, which hold significant development rights dating to the 1990s. PEG Companies is engaged in talks with the Park City Planning Commission about the project. The acquisition is not expected to be finalized until after a decision is made regarding the proposal.
There has been broad community criticism about various aspects of the proposal, including the traffic the project is forecast to generate and the design.
PEG Companies early in the week publicized details for a reworked section of the project, known as Parcel B and covering the resort’s upper lot.
The PEG Companies team described the reworking as creating a 60-foot-wide visual corridor along 14th Street between Empire Avenue and Lowell Avenue that provides a view to the slopes. The reworking also provides space for a pedestrian connection and breaks up the mass of the building, the team says. The redesign was accomplished, in part, by relocating one additional level of parking underground.
“This was a major, major retooling,” Robert Schmidt, the president of PEG Development, said Monday, indicating several weeks were spent on drafting the redesigned plan.
The modifications were based on community input, the developer says.
The information was publicized shortly before the Planning Commission is scheduled to return to the discussions at a meeting slated for Jan. 20. The panel is expected to review the reworked plans at the upcoming meeting. More information from City Hall is expected to be released prior to the meeting.
