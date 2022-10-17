Provo firm once seemed to want PCMR vote, but there’s been little action in months since￼

A Provo firm is pursuing an approval for a major development at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, atop land that is now used as parking lots. The proposal, though, last appeared on a Park City Planning Commission agenda in the middle of February. | Park Record file photo

David Jackson/Park Record

By late in 2021, a Provo firm pursuing a major development at Park City Mountain Resort appeared ready for a City Hall panel to render a decision on the proposal, a project that would remake the base area more than 20 years after municipal leaders overwhelmingly supported the concept of a revamp of the resort base.

PEG Companies in the spring of 2019 reached an agreement with PCMR owner Vail Resorts to acquire the parking lots for the project. An earlier owner of PCMR in the 1990s secured an overall approval for the redevelopment of the PCMR base, including the rights to build what became the Legacy Lodge and Marriott’s MountainSide. PEG Companies, though, was tasked with securing another key approval from the Park City Planning Commission prior to the project starting and before the transaction with Vail Resorts for the land would be completed.

There had already been a string of lengthy meetings between PEG Companies and the Planning Commission as the end of 2021 approached and the developer’s side had seemed anxious for a vote. In the middle of December, one of the PEG Companies figures leading the efforts, Robert Schmidt, essentially called for the panel to cast a vote.

But 10 months later, there has been little apparent movement on the project. The proposal last appeared on a Planning Commission agenda in the middle of February. Some of the panelists at that time did not seem to be convinced the PEG Companies’ proposal worked within the 1990s-era overall approval, even as the developer continued to argue measures it would take in the design and the management of traffic and parking would result in a project that would fit the location. Public comment over the months of Planning Commission hearings was overwhelmingly in opposition.

The next steps are not clear. The PEG Companies’ side early in the week indicated there were no updates regarding the status of the proposal. A precise timeline for the return of the project to the Planning Commission was not known. The timing details of the agreement between Vail Resorts and PEG Companies was also not known, but the Provo firm said at the time of the 2019 announcement of the deal that a closing would not occur until after a decision by the Planning Commission.

PEG Companies envisioned a groundbreaking as early as the spring of 2021, depending on the length of the Planning Commission process. That timetable even then appeared overly ambitious since Planning Commission talks about major projects sometimes extend for years. The novel coronavirus pandemic undoubtedly impacted the scheduling of the discussions, but, regardlessly, the developer encountered deep-rooted opposition.

The PEG Companies concept, stretching across 10 acres of land that is now parking lots, involves a hotel, condominiums, retailers and restaurants. Housing for employees and other units set aside as affordable are also included. Large garages would be constructed in place of the surface parking spots on the land now. Transit improvements are also included.

The opposition is centered in neighborhoods surrounding the PCMR base area, with the critics winning support from the broader community, and has pressed a series of issues. Some of the chief worries center on traffic headed to and from the project overwhelming nearby streets and the buildings looming over the surroundings.

A development proposal involving the land where the Park City Mountain Resort parking lots are now located has drawn concern about issues such as traffic and the overall design. The Provo firm pursuing the project has not appeared before the Park City Planning Commission in months.

It appeared little progress was made over the course of the second half of 2021, likely triggering the comments from the PEG Companies side in mid-December. Schmidt at the meeting that month outlined his desire for a Planning Commission vote.

“What we’ve proposed, I think, is an excellent plan and, frankly, it’s the best plan that’s been proposed in 20 years, and we’re ready to move forward,” he told the Planning Commission at the December meeting. “We would like the commission to go into deliberations, go through the findings of fact, conditions of approval and take a vote. It’s time.”

Findings of fact and conditions of approval are the documentation that provide the basis for Planning Commission decisions.

Schmidt, at the meeting, also said the development proposal is “on the table” and “we don’t foresee any major changes at this point.” He added the PEG Companies’ side could address certain topics like a park-and-ride lot but not the core topics like the project layout and buildings.

“Our proposal’s in. It’s a great proposal. It makes a ton of sense for the city. And we’re going to let it stand and we’d ask you to consider that,” he told the Planning Commission at the time.

The PEG Companies’ website in the middle of the week continued to promote the proposal with descriptions of what the developer’s side sees as traffic improvements and steps the firm would take to ensure the project is developed in a sustainable fashion. There have been limited postings on a social media page of the opposition, which coalesced into a group called the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition, in recent months.