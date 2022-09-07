Rail Trail master plan calls for better maintenance and more amenities

The Park City Council recently approved a master plan to enhance safety and add amenities to a stretch of the Rail Trail.| Park Record file photo

| David Jackson/Park Record

The Park City Council voted unanimously at a recent meeting to adopt a master plan for the Rail Trail that recommends a higher level of maintenance, safety improvements and more amenities in the local section of the linear park.

City Council members emphasized the 72-page plan is a “strategic document” that will guide their discussions as they evaluate the individual components and said the public will have the opportunity to give additional comments.

“We’re looking to come back to address each element,” City Councilor Max Doilney said.

Doilney and City Councilor Ryan Dickey both said safety should be the primary concern.

The Rail Trail follows a Union Pacific Railroad line that was completed in 1869 and abandoned in 1989. The bulk of the railroad corridor was conveyed to Utah State Parks and the nearly 30-mile route – which extends from the East Side of Summit County to Park City – was converted into a non-motorized recreational trail.

The Park City segment of the trail runs approximately 2.75 miles between Bonanza Drive and S.R. 248. That stretch is popular with residents and visitors.

“Based on trail counters, we estimate over 100,000 people utilize Park City’s section of the Rail Trail annually, including daily commuters, exercise, and recreationalists,” a municipal staff report says. “Everything from kids on tricycles to mountain bikers, roller skiers, runners, dogs, etc. can be found on the Rail Trail at any given moment.”

The Rail Trail management and maintenance is funded by Utah State Parks, which contracts for very limited services, the report says. The master plan recommends Park City staffers take over those day-to-day duties to provide “quality pavement management, safer separation of users (bikes and pedestrians), and the ability to provide new off-leash pet areas for consideration.”

Recommendations based on community input gathered through surveys and open houses include projects that preserve and enhance the natural environment; improve wayfinding; improve connectivity to other trails and destinations; provide safety improvements at Rail Trail crossings; incorporate public art and benches along the corridor; and increase enforcement of the leash law.

Amenities desired by the public include seating, restrooms, trash receptacles, dog waste bag stations and kiosks.

The report says the public also indicated support for creating a separate off-leash area. An existing double track that parallels the Rail Trail to the south appears to be an ideal location for the Wag’on Trail, where dogs could be off their leashes, the report says.

Another recommendation is to widen the trail to 18 feet to improve safety and user experience. The current width of the pavement ranges from 9 feet to 11 feet, with various gravel shoulder widths. The plan calls for maintaining a 10-foot width and adding an 8-foot-wide soft surfaced shoulder on one side.

That idea was unpopular with many of the community members, who said at the recent meeting they did not want to increase the trail’s footprint.

The recommended improvements are broken into three phases – near term (2022-2023), medium term (2023-2025) and long term (2025-2027).

Among the short-term projects are striping the pathway, adding trash cans and making wayfinding improvements. Suggested medium-term work includes putting in restrooms and public art and wildlife viewing areas and making crossing improvements. Funding, designing and constructing an S.R. 248 bridge is a long-term effort.

The staff report notes funding, design, engineering and environmental permitting are required for many of the recommended projects. It says initial funding would come from a $500,000 grant awarded to Park City in December by the Summit County Council.

In addition, staffers will continue to explore additional grant opportunities to pay for recommended improvements over time, the report says.

“We are excited to increase our stewardship of Park City’s iconic Rail Trail,” the report says.