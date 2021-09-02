Salt Lake City bicyclist hits van in unusual Park City accident

A person riding a bicycle hit the rear of a van at a busy Park City intersection in late August. The Park City Police Department says the bicyclist suffered head injuries described by the agency as minor.

Courtesy of Park City Police Department

A bicycle rider hit the rear of a van at a busy Park City intersection in late August, the Park City Police Department said, an unusual occurrence that may have been caused by a malfunction of the bicycle’s brakes.

The Police Department said the accident was reported at 1:49 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the intersection of Deer Valley Drive and Park Avenue. The police said a van was stopped in traffic as the driver waited to turn from westbound Deer Valley Drive to northbound Park Avenue. The bicyclist rode into the back of the van, the police said.

The police said an ambulance took the bicyclist to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley.

The Police Department indicated it did not immediately issue any citations and the investigation was continuing with the possibility of an issue with the brakes on the bicycle.

The bicyclist, who is 29 and a Salt Lake City resident, suffered head injuries described by the police as minor. The driver of the van is 40 and from New York City.

A collision like the one on Aug. 29 is rare in Park City even with the heavy vehicle and bicycle traffic in the community. Park City has taken steps over the years to create a bicycle-friendly place, something leaders have long said reduces traffic and emissions.