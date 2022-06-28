Sen. Mike Lee, incumbent congressmen lead field in Summit County, Park City School Board contest extremely tight

Sen. Mike Lee, shown attending an April Republican event in Summit County, held a commanding lead Tuesday night in the contest for the GOP nomination, nearly doubling the total of his closest challenger in the primary election.

Lee received nearly 61% of the statewide vote, well ahead of the just less than 31% tallied by Becky Edwards. Ally Isom was in third place with approximately 8.4%. Lee also led the field in Summit County, where he received 1,968 votes. Edwards was second in the county with 1,389 votes and Isom tallied 284 votes.

In the 3rd Congressional District, the incumbent representative, John Curtis, was routing his opponent for the Republican spot on the ballot. Curtis received a little more than 72% of the vote, compared to the 27.5% of Christopher Niles Herrod. Curtis also enjoyed a strong showing in Summit County, where he led 1,066-354.

In the 1st Congressional District, incumbent Rep. Blake Moore led by a wide margin as he seeks the nomination. He took 60.3% of the vote, beating challengers Andrew Badger and Tina Cannon by 30 percentage points or more. Moore’s results in Summit County were strong as well, where his 1,255 votes topped Badger’s 559 and Cannon’s 267.

Summit County is split between the two congressional districts.

“As a product of Utah’s First District, I have never been more hopeful and optimistic for its future. I promise to continue bringing Utah’s values to Washington and push for policies that lower our gas prices, address our inflation crisis, expand our workforce, support our families, secure our border, and more,” Moore said in a prepared statement Tuesday night as he declared victory in the primary.

The results released by the Summit County Clerk’s Office did not include ballots left in drop boxes after approximately 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The results also did not include ballots carrying a postmark by Monday that had not yet arrived.

Other results involving local contests include:

• incumbent Republican Rep. Kera Birkeland seemed poised for the November ballot after defeating opponent Raelene Blocker with 60% of the vote for District 4 of the Utah House of Representatives.

• unofficial results from two school board races in Summit County are also in, with the top two vote-getters in the primary advancing to the general election. For Park City School Board District 4, Meredith Reed and Mandy Pomeroy appeared to secure the most votes of the candidates. Reed earned 34% of the vote while Pomeroy received 33%. The third candidate, Josh Mann, was close behind with 32%. Olivia Gunnerson received most of the vote, around 59%, for South Summit School Board District 5. Jerry Parker was in second with almost 23% of the vote and Troy Beckstead earned 18%.​