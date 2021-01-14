Silly Market plans a return to Park City after last season’s cancellation

The Park Silly Sunday Market, shown in 2017, canceled the 2020 season amid concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. The organizers are crafting plans for a return in 2021.

Park Record file photo

The Park Silly Sunday Market plans to return to Main Street in 2021 after canceling the season last year, something that will likely have many smiling.

The Silly Market, centered on lower Main Street and extending to locales on the upper reaches of the street, runs on most Sundays in the summer and fall. It offers an eclectic set of arts and crafts vendors, food purveyors and entertainers, alternating the lineup each week.

The season is scheduled to open on June 6.

The organizers in 2020 made an early decision to cancel the entire season, making the announcement in April. It was some of the first evidence that the impact in Park City of the novel coronavirus would stretch into the summer after the spread of the sickness forced an early end to the 2019-2020 ski season.

Kate McChesney, the executive director of the Silly Market, said the organizers are in talks with Summit County health officials as plans are crafted for the season. She noted the distribution of a vaccine and an ability to plan the event within health guidelines as she expressed confidence.

“I’m going to shoot for ‘We’re going to open,’” she said as she described the prospects of the Silly Market season in 2021, putting the odds at 90% that the season will open as scheduled, and on Main Street.

She said the organizers are willing to agree to restrictions if they are mandated by health officials or City Hall, including requiring masks, limiting attendance, restricting the number of vendors and designing the layout for social distancing.

McChesney said she wants a plan for the operations crafted by April 15 with the possibility of adjustments later.

“We still know how to throw an amazing festival with an amazing vibe,” she said.