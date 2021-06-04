Slamdance, like Sundance, plans to return to Park City in 2022

Slamdance President and Cofounder Peter Baxter addresses an audience during the film festival’s awards ceremony at Treasure Mountain Inn in 2020. Slamdance plans to hold the event live in Park City in 2022 after moving to an online platform this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Record file photo

The Slamdance Film Festival intends to hold the event live in Park City in 2022 after moving to an online platform this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers said in an online posting, another step toward the return of the community’s special-event calendar in the upcoming year.

The Slamdance organizers said the 2022 festival is designed to have an in-person setting in Park City coupled with a digital one. The planned dates are Jan. 21-Jan. 27. The dates overlap with the much larger Sundance Film Festival, scheduled from Jan. 20 until Jan. 30, as is tradition. Slamdance occupies space in the Treasure Mountain Inn toward the southern end of Main Street, putting the festival steps from the crowds in Park City for Sundance.

The Slamdance posting said films that are selected to screen could be shown in Park City or online with both options also available. The details will depend “on emerging circumstances,” the organizers said.

“While US guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic continue to loosen, Slamdance is still committed to the safety of our filmmakers and audiences as our top priority. We will continue to monitor and adapt as circumstances evolve to provide a safe, supportive, and engaging film festival experience for all attendees,” the posting said.

Much of the planning for the 2021-2022 winter, across Park City industries, is dependent on the state of the pandemic as the season approaches. Slamdance and Sundance would be covered by any public-health restrictions that could still be in place in January.

Slamdance is a visible part of film-festival week in Park City even though the event itself is greatly overshadowed by Sundance. The lobby of Treasure Mountain Inn buzzes through Slamdance with filmmakers and film-goers mingling in the space as they move to or from the screening rooms. Slamdance filmmakers and film promoters are regularly seen on Main Street attempting to generate buzz.

There are some that see Slamdance at this point as presenting the spirit of independent filmmaking even more so than Sundance. The entries at Slamdance typically lack the budget and star-studded casts of some of the films that screen at Sundance.

Slamdance in October of 2020 announced the festival in 2021 would be moved out of Park City based on the continued spread of the sickness.

Sundance later made a similar move, canceling all in-person events in Park City for the 2021 festival and instead screening films online. Sundance in May announced it plans an in-person festival in Park City in 2022 with an online presence complementing the local action.