Sundance, freestyle and Santa: Park City’s winter calendar looks busy once again

Sundance Film Festival banners flew on Main Street in 2021 even though the event was held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The festival plans to hold in-person events in Park City in 2022 coupled with virtual ones.

The upcoming winter in Park City will offer something for people shopping at locally owned stores, freestyle skiing fans and lovers of independent films.

A year after the novel coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of numerous events over the 2020-2021 ski season and forced others to radically adjust their formats, a calendar is emerging that signals the community will again host a series of promotions, festive gatherings and highly recognizable happenings between November and March.

The special event calendar, as outlined in a City Hall communications dated earlier in October, would almost certainly be welcomed by the business community after the cancellations or adjustments of events in the most recent ski season. Economic numbers were stronger than expected in Park City during the 2020-2021 ski season, highlighting the popularity of outside activities during the pandemic, but essentially losing the special-event calendar that winter impacted a broad range of industries.

The communications, drafted by Jenny Diersen, who is the economic development program manager for the municipal government, highlights two especially notable events. The freestyle World Cup competitions at Deer Valley Resort are slated to run from Jan. 12 until Jan. 14 while the Sundance Film Festival dates are set for Jan. 20 until Jan. 30.

The information, submitted to Mayor Andy Beerman and the Park City Council, indicates the competitions at Deer Valley are scheduled earlier than is typical since athletes at that time will be preparing for the Winter Olympics in China the next month. Diersen said in the communications the organizers successfully negotiated to shift the event away from the Saturday of the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, which is typically a busy period for the ski industry. The submittal also said City Hall staffers are “aware of the event leading into a busy time in our community and preparing for transportation impacts.”

Sundance, meanwhile, is readying a festival that will involve in-person events in Park City coupled with a strong virtual presence. The festival this year was held virtually after organizers canceled plans to hold a limited number of in-person events in Park City. It is not clear what sort of crowds the event will draw, but it seems unlikely that Sundance will return to a pre-pandemic form in 2022.

City Hall staffers intend to hold discussions with the elected officials and Sundance in December as plans for the festival are finalized. Those talks will almost certainly be closely watched by the lodging, restaurant, retail and transportation industries with the festival being the most lucrative event on the Park City calendar. The municipal government this week started some of the public-relations efforts regarding Sundance, publishing an annual guide to City Hall permitting processes designed for people planning to conduct business in Park City during Sundance.

There are a number of smaller events or promotions highlighted in the submittal that usually draw people to Main Street but not in the same numbers as a festival like Sundance. The other events include:

The Snow Globe Stroll, shown in December of 2020, is designed to attract people to Main Street during the holidays. The snow globes are scheduled to return to Main Street on Nov. 17 and remain there until Jan. 5 as part of the plans for the holidays.

• a Snow Globe Stroll on Main Street, running Nov. 17 until Jan. 5. The information from City Hall indicates the organizers will place nine large snow globes on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip with themes depicting winter in Park City. There will also be holiday decorations. The Historic Park City Alliance, a group representing businesses in the Main Street core, is the organizer.

• Small Business Saturday, set for Nov. 27, which is the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It follows the busy shopping day of that Friday.

• the lighting of the Grand Menorah on Dec. 1 celebrating Hanukkah. The event is held at Miners Park on Main Street.

• the Electric Light Parade, slated for Dec. 4. The Historic Park City Alliance is the organizer of the Main Street event. The information provided to the elected officials says the event was shifted away from the weekend of Thanksgiving “to encourage merchants and community members to participate.”

A crowd in December of 2019 awaits the arrival of Santa Claus on the Town Lift at Park City Mountain Resort. The Santa Claus arrival is planned this year on Dec. 18, one in a series of events scheduled during the holiday season.

• the arrival of Santa Claus on the Town Lift, set for Dec. 18 and organized by Park City Mountain Resort.

The Olympic Welcome Plaza, shown in 2019, commemorates the Park City-area’s role in the 2002 Winter Olympics. The community will mark the 20th anniversary of the Games with a celebration.

• a celebration marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 Winter Olympics and the Paralympics that year, scheduled Feb. 12. Details are not yet set, but the date coincides with the Games in China.

• a parade marking the return of Olympians and Paralympians from China, scheduled March 25. The Youth Sports Alliance is the host.

Diersen in the submittal says staffers predict “a busy winter event season.” She also says staffers and event organizers are working with health officials regarding the coronavirus.

“Barring any significant changes to the pandemic regulations at a City, County, or State level, Staff anticipates that these winter events can be managed effectively,” the submittal says.