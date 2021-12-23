Sundance outlines Park City coronavirus vaccine verification and testing hub locations

The City Hall-owned former Maverick gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard will be turned into a coronavirus-testing location during the Sundance Film Festival, scheduled in January.

Park Record file photo

The Sundance Film Festival on Thursday outlined details about the event’s vaccine verification and testing hubs, locations that are keys to the event’s overall protocols designed to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Park City officials earlier described plans for the hubs, but lease agreements between City Hall and Sundance had not been finalized. Each of the locations is on municipal land.

The locations and hours will be:

• the building that once housed a Maverick gas station and convenience store at 1635 Bonanza Drive, just off the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard. The hours will run from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Jan. 17 until Jan. 30.

• Miners Hospital at City Park. The hours will run from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. from Jan. 20 until Jan. 25 and from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. from Jan. 26 until Jan. 30.

• the Galleria parking lot on the Swede Alley side of the building, close to the Old Town transit center. The hours will run from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Jan. 17 until Jan. 30.

The locations will provide complimentary testing for festival-goers and the public.

Organizers said wristbands, which will be required to enter official festival venues, will be issued at the hubs. Wristbands will be distributed once someone shows proof of vaccination status.