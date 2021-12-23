Sundance, worried about omicron, tightens coronavirus-fighting measures for Park City attendees

Banners from the Sundance Film Festival in 2019.

Park Record file photo

Sundance Film Festival organizers on Thursday said people attending in person must have received a novel coronavirus vaccine booster if they are eligible for one, a significant tightening of the festival’s measures designed to guard against the spread of the sickness.

The requirement applies to the general public, volunteers, festival workers, the media, filmmakers, industry figures, contractors and festival partners.

Sundance said in a statement the new requirement was instituted as organizers “have been closely monitoring the daily developments of Omicron and continue to follow expert advice and national and local guidance.”

Sundance in the summer said people attending screenings or other festival events in Utah would be required to be vaccinated. The announcement on Thursday regarding the requirement of a booster is an acknowledgment of continuing concern less than a month before the first in-person festival during the pandemic is scheduled to open. Sundance is slated to run from Jan. 20 until Jan. 30 with in-person screenings and an online presence.

There has been worry for months about the prospects of the coronavirus spreading during Sundance with so many of the events held inside and with the large crowds the festival traditionally draws. Sundance and public-health officials, though, have crafted blueprints that they say will guard against the spread of the sickness.

Sundance on Thursday also said people in attendance must have received the full vaccination regimen no less than two weeks before arriving at the festival. The boosters can be received just before attending a festival event, though. Sundance recommends festival-goers receive a booster as soon as possible.

Organizers, meanwhile, said there will be reduced capacity in the screening rooms as well as at venues like the Filmmaker Lodge. Sundance did not provide details, though. There will also be reduced capacity at most private events operated by Sundance itself. Eating and drinking will be prohibited in screening rooms. The reductions had been expected, but the final numbers will be notable once they are released as the community prepares for the largest special event on the calendar. Sundance also dropped three screening rooms in the Park City area, a decision that was made in an effort to reduce the number of people traveling to Park City.

Sundance officials appeared at a recent Park City Council meeting to discuss operational changes for the event, but details like those that were announced on Thursday were not addressed with the elected officials.