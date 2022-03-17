Sunglass Hut readies to open along Main Street in Park City

A Sunglass Hut location is readying to open along Main Street. There is a slot for one under the City Hall rules that regulate chain businesses on the street.

Jay Hamburger/Park Record

Sunglass Hut is readying to open a location along Main Street, adding a national retailer to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip at a time of strength in the Park City-area economy.

The store is poised to occupy a space in the Kimball on Main, located at one of the corners of the high-profile intersection of Main Street and Heber Avenue. The name of the store is visible on the exterior, and crews in the middle of the week were continuing to ready the space. It was not clear when the opening date is planned. Sunglass Hut media relations did not immediately return an email seeking information about the location.

The presence of a Sunglass Hut location could draw attention from critics worried about the makeup of the Main Street roster of businesses. There has been long-running concern about national retailers like Sunglass Hut altering the complexion of Main Street. The national-level businesses are generally seen as better positioned to afford lease rates on Main Street, which are some of the highest in the state.

City Hall earlier enacted rules regulating the number of what are referred to as conventional chain businesses that are allowed on Main Street. It was seen as a bold move by leaders as they attempted to guard the uniqueness of Main Street.

There is space available under the quota rules for a Sunglass Hut. According to City Hall, Sunglass Hut would take the fourth slot available for a chain business in the zoning district north of the Heber Avenue intersection. There will be three slots available north of the intersection once Sunglass Hut opens pending the issuance of a business license.

Sixteen of the 17 slots available in the zoning district along Main Street south of the Heber Avenue intersection are taken, with a 7-Eleven being the most recent to open.

Sunglass Hut would be the third business defined as a conventional chain businesses at the Kimball on Main, 675 Main St. The other two are L.L.Bean and Free People.