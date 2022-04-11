Teri Orr: The uninvited war

Park Record columnist Teri Orr.



“The Revolution will not be televised” – the poets said in the ’70s. But they were talking about the black power revolution. Not the Russian forced Revolution/ Invasion/Slaughter in Ukraine. The one we are watching right now in real time on all the channels in living and dying full color.

The war in Vietnam actually was the first televised. Then-President Lyndon Johnson is credited with saying something like- “If I have lost Cronkite, I have lost middle America.” The photos and films of all the young American men fighting in the rice fields and jungles- they knew nothing about- were shocking. The American people wanted out.

When the nightly news could no longer justify why Americans were dying in a war, we didn’t know how to fight, for reasons that were vague at best -the troops came home. Not with a bang but with a whimper. And so very broken. With a lifetime of nightmares for those men who did hand-to-hand combat in those jungles.

For the past 40 plus days and nights, we have seen war on the nightly news. At first, it was just loud noises and shattered buildings, and people fleeing from their homes and living in underground tunnels. But this week, it took a turn for the ugly. Now, in our living rooms, we see corpses with hands tied behind their backs, people who have been shot in the head: shallow graves and blown-up vehicles and decimated homes. We are watching field reporters duck and cover as they try to file reports from the front. And we see stories of students relocated to new countries, lost and sad and trying to fit into schools while they wait for their families to get safely out and join them.

And hospitals have been bombed. What kind of monster decides to bomb hospitals? Multiple hospitals bombed in eastern Ukraine.

I know this is the non-season that taunts us every year. Not yet spring, despite what the calendar tells us. Mud season with a smattering of crocus and green grasses and bird songs teasing us with the season that is already in full bloom -just over the hill in Salt Lake City. There, tulips and hyacinths and full branches of cherry blossoms promise hope. Spring is all about hope. It is spring now also in Ukraine. But it is still snowing. The mud season is making moving troops and escaping by foot more difficult. It is cold. And there are few signs of hope blooming for Ukrainians who did nothing to provoke this war.

They need help.

They need our help.

A few weeks ago there was an internet push where folks “booked” room nights in towns in Ukraine with Air B N B’s. We were never going there, of course, but it was a way to get needed funds directly into the hands of Ukrainians. Now more than 40 days and nights into this war there are thousands dead and hundreds of thousands of folks who have been displaced and are searching for food and shelter and their relatives. And we want to help in a way that really gets the resources directly into the hands of those who it will help and who then help others.

Enter Rotary International – a global community of business and professional leaders, the world over, who do remarkable humanitarian work in non-war times. (Rotary International for example- is credited with eradicating polio worldwide). Last week I learned the Rotary Club in Moab had raised about $38,000 (and still counting) from their community to deliver to a “sister” club in Budapest where many of the refugees are landing. Rotarians the globe over are holding events to gather funds to help Ukrainians find food and shelter and try to restart their lives in new countries. It is a daunting task that needs enormous international support right now. Here in Park City, the lunchtime

Rotary Club has launched a site where people can donate in a safe way knowing that the national organization is over a 100 years old and have the top business and community leaders locally and worldwide. Adriane Juarez is the Park City librarian and Rotarian now coordinating the efforts. You can reach her at 435-731-7570. Or you can simply go to http://www.parkcityrotary.org and click- donate. The funds will directly go to those Rotarians in and around Ukraine who can provide shelter and clothing and food.

And if you want to help in a different way consider the World Kitchen with famed Chef Jose Andes. Right now they are serving 300,000 meals a day to folks displaced. Read that again 300,000 meals. His CEO, Nate Mook is a good man and has helped grow the efforts. Mook started with the TED community about a decade ago and helped TEDX become real in countries all over the world. He received an award from the Gates Foundation for his work. He came to Park City for Sundance the year he produced the HBO documentary film, Baltimore Rising, which dealt with the Freddie Gray murder.

And for years now, he has filmed the efforts of World Kitchen and coordinated their path. They are serving colorful, healthy meals and dignity to the victims of the war. You donate to their efforts at donate.wck.org.

Don’t Look Away- there are hundreds of thousands of people who did nothing to provoke a war who are being slaughtered every day right now. Do what you can today, tomorrow, remembering there are only sad Sundays in Parks in Ukraine week after week right now….