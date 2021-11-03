Trump, Pence, Haley on Main Street? Park City seen as having role in bid for Republican convention.

The Park City area appears almost certain to have a role in the Salt Lake City efforts to host the Republican National Convention in 2024, but it is not clear if the nominee — perhaps someone like Donald Trump, Mike Pence or Nikki Haley — would take a stroll on Main Street while they wait to deliver their acceptance speech.

A bid is underway for the capital city to be the location of the GOP political extravaganza in three years. A national convention, drawing political figures from across the country to decide a party’s presidential nominee, would be among the largest events ever held in the state. Although Salt Lake City would be the base for the politicking, Park City would have some sort of role as well.

Park City’s easy accessibility to the Salt Lake Valley, lodging options, restaurants, outdoors activities and entertainment have long been attractive to event organizers in Salt Lake City, and the GOP figures that will eventually decide the location and then craft plans would be expected to see Park City as providing additional benefits beyond Salt Lake City.

It seems there would especially be interest in Park City’s lodging options. The community offers some of the top hotels and lodges in the state, including places at the mountain resorts and along Main Street. Organizers of large events like a national political convention generally attempt to secure some sort of lodging commitments across a metropolitan area early in the discussions.

If the Salt Lake City bid advances, it is expected that the organizers will enter into talks with the lodging industry in Park City. The chair of the Utah Republican Party, Carson Jorgensen, in an interview on Monday addressed the potential role of Park City in the bid, mentioning the city’s high-end restaurants, nightlife and hotels. He said Park City has “historically been the playground for the higher end.”

“I think Park City plays a special part in the state,” he said.

He said there could possibly be evening events scheduled in Park City if Salt Lake City hosts the convention and that lodging options ranging from rental properties to high-end hotels would be tapped.

Salt Lake City more than a decade ago attempted to lure the 2012 Republican National Convention. By the spring of 2010, more than two years prior to the convention dates, the committee that crafted the ultimately unsuccessful bid had secured commitments from lodging properties in Park City. The commitments were crucial to the overall bid.

The Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau at the time indicated properties in the Park City area had pledged they would make approximately 3,900 rooms available. The bloc of rooms represented just more than one-fifth of the 18,000 rooms the committee was attempting to secure within a one-hour drive of downtown Salt Lake City, the Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau said.

The Park City Area Lodging Association at the time said the bloc represented 89% of the available rooms in places that had shown interest in boarding convention-goers. The association also said the properties involved a wide range of tiers and included places stretching throughout the Park City area. The association said the properties had a combined 124,000 square feet of meeting space.

The association on Monday indicated the membership had not discussed the prospects of the Republican National Convention being staged in the state in 2024 and said it was not aware of any contact with the figures in Salt Lake City involved in the bidding.

Park City over the years has hosted political events like Mitt Romney’s annual gathering in Deer Valley and governor conferences, but a national convention is far larger and more complex organizationally. If Salt Lake City is awarded the convention in 2024, and with less than three years before the event is scheduled, there would be expected to be fast-paced negotiations involving convention-goers and various segments of Park City’s tourism industry. Lodging would be booked, space would be reserved for private events and transportation would be arranged, as examples.