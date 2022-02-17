‘We want 2030,’ Utah Olympic committee chief says during Park City remarks

Fraser Bullock, who is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, on Tuesday addresses the Park City Council and the Summit County Council during a meeting at the Utah Olympic Park about the efforts to host a second Winter Olympics in the state. He told the elected officials the Games of 2030 are desired.

The top official in the organization seeking a Winter Olympics for Utah said on Tuesday he prefers the state host the Games of 2030 rather than those of four years later.

Fraser Bullock, who is the president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, addressed a joint meeting of the Park City Council and the Summit County Council at the Utah Olympic Park, covering a wide range of issues. Bullock, importantly, provided a general explanation of the process underway as it is determined which event Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region will seek. The Winter Olympics in 2030 or the Games of 2034 are seen as possibilities.

“We want 2030,” Bullock told the elected officials.

Los Angeles, however, will host the Summer Olympics in 2028. Back-to-back Olympics in the U.S. in 2028 and 2030 could pose complications since the two organizing committees would be raising monies at the same time. There could also be international indignation under the scenario of consecutive Olympics in the U.S.

Bullock said the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games is weighing the dynamics of the U.S. hosting the Summer Olympics in 2028 and the Winter Olympics in 2030.

He said the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games wants to learn by the middle of the summer whether the Games in 2030 or 2034 will be sought. Bullock said he expects the International Olympic Committee will award the Games of 2030 in 2023.

Bullock, meanwhile, noted that Vancouver, Canada, the Winter Olympic host in 2010, is also interested in staging a second Games. If the British Columbia city is awarded the Games of 2030, it would be more difficult to hold the 2034 event in the U.S. based on a traditional rotation of continents, he said. Bullock also mentioned interest in Sapporo, Japan, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972, and in Barcelona and the Pyrenees region in Spain. Barcelona was the 1992 Summer Olympics host.

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee in late 2018 selected Salt Lake City as the nation’s bid city for a Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee is expected to turn its attention to selecting the host of the Winter Olympics in 2030 in coming months after holding the Summer Olympics in Tokyo and the Winter Olympics in Beijing in quick succession as a result of the postponement of the Games in Japan out of concern of the novel coronavirus pandemic. A precise timeline for the selection of a host for 2030, though, is not known.

The Park City area is crucial to the Winter Olympic efforts. Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park are identified as major competition venues. The area would also be key to the transportation, security and celebration planning.

The meeting on Tuesday was seen as the beginning of ongoing discussions involving the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games and the two local governments. Park City and Summit County officials are also expected to hold upcoming talks with their individual constituents in coming months.