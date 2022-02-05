Winter Olympic torch reached Park City in 2002, and the flame passed from one political era to another

Dana Williams, left, greets torchbearer Brad Olch during the 2002 Winter Olympic torch relay as it arrived in Park City the day before the opening ceremonies in Salt Lake City. Williams several weeks earlier had been sworn into office as the mayor of Park City. He succeeded Olch, who retired from the mayor’s office in early 2002 after 12 years leading the community.

Courtesy of Myles Rademan Collection via Alf Engen Ski Museum Foundation

Park City was electric on the day before the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics.

The competition venues at Park City Mountain Resort, Deer Valley Resort and the Utah Olympic Park were ready, Main Street had been transformed into a pedestrian-only celebration zone and the buzz of the Games had started.

And on that Thursday, the community was ready to welcome the Olympic torch. Park City would be the last stop before the relay made its way to the Salt Lake Valley and, finally, the opening ceremonies the next day for the lighting of the cauldron.

The crowds cheered, rang cowbells and snapped photos as the torchbearers wound through the Park City area. The relay eventually arrived on Main Street for what became a defining moment for the community’s Olympic legacy and, though not apparent to many in the crowd, a symbolic day in the political history of Park City.

Brad Olch was one of the torchbearers on Main Street. He had retired from the mayor’s office after 12 years just weeks before the Olympics, deciding not to seek reelection in the City Hall campaign of 2001. Dressed in the blue and white torchbearer uniform, Olch slowly climbed Main Street toward the Olympic stage in the Brew Pub lot at the top of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

Olch as the mayor had been the community’s most visible Olympic booster. He traveled extensively assisting the bid efforts, he was a critical figure in crafting the City Hall plans for the Olympics and he held a seat on the organizing committee that put on the Games.

“Running with the torch up Main Street … was the culmination of both personal and political work,” Olch said in an interview as the 20th anniversary of the Games of 2002 approached, describing the day as “quite an epic moment.”

One person in particular awaited Olch at the top of Main Street that day. Dana Williams was barely a month into office as Olch’s successor as the mayor. The two men did not share politics, but they appeared to relish being on stage together for the celebration. Williams had declared the date “Brad Olch Day” in honor of the former mayor, and the new leader of Park City warmly welcomed Olch to the stage.

The brief moment of the torch relay that brought Williams and Olch onto the stage together can now be seen through the lens of decades of Park City history. Olch was the mayor through the staggering growth of the 1990s, when the Park City area’s population essentially doubled after the economic challenges of the 1980s. He championed the preservation of open space as one of the solutions to the pressure of development, holding an instrumental role in the early years of City Hall’s land acquisitions, and he helped boost the tourism industry that drives Park City. Williams took office with economic questions from the recession in 2001 still lingering, led Park City through a ferocious post-Olympic boom era and then was central to the municipal response to the economic collapse in 2008 and 2009.

“It was the passing of the torch from one administration to the next,” Williams said in an interview reflecting on the day the relay arrived in Park City, explaining that pride permeated through the community as the flame moved toward Main Street. “There were no sides that day. We were one.”

Olch and Williams each served 12 years, between them occupying the mayor’s office for 24 consecutive years from 1990 until 2014. The 24 years amount to a little more than 17% of the time that has passed since Park City’s incorporation in the 1880s. They are two of the towering figures of modern-era Park City, each with a broad list of accomplishments during their administrations and each setting tones for the community that continue to influence day-to-day life in Park City. They also share a distinction of unsuccessful bids to return to the mayor’s office. Williams dispatched Olch in the 2009 election as the former mayor attempted to retake the post, while voters rejected Williams himself in 2017 in a similar political scenario.

The 20-year anniversary of the Games of 2002 has, expectedly, brought about a wave of nostalgia as the people who lived in Park City at the time reminisce about an era of community-wide accomplishment, recall the athletic triumphs on the snow and ice and look back fondly on a period that many now see as a simpler time even amid the war and economic uncertainty of the early years of the century. The longing will likely continue through February with Park City readying to hold a large anniversary celebration in the middle of the month and Parkites rooting for athletes with local ties who are competing in this year’s Winter Olympics in China.

As Salt Lake City and the wider Olympic region pursue a second Winter Olympics, possibly as early as the Games of 2030, the two former mayors have not played a visible role in the efforts. Each of them, though, could be summoned in some capacity as the Olympic efforts accelerate with the likelihood the International Olympic Committee will turn its attention to awarding the 2030 event once the Games in Beijing close later in the month. Olch has vast knowledge of the work needed to prepare for an Olympics. Williams has the background of serving as the mayor during an Olympics and, often overlooked yet perhaps even more crucially, leading a community in a post-Games era.

The two of them, then, could ultimately be the ones who symbolically pass the Olympic torch to those in Park City who may carry the flame toward 2030.