 Park City’s Cardboard Sled Derby: Can anyone fly this thing? | ParkRecord.com
Park City’s Cardboard Sled Derby: Can anyone fly this thing?

Participants constructed sleds using only cardboard, duct tape, string or twine, and paint

Participants in Park City’s inaugural Cardboard Sled Derby took place at the Park City Ice Arena and Sports Complex on Saturday. Participants constructed sleds using only cardboard, duct tape, string or twine, and paint. Imaginations soared. City organizers hope to make it an annual event.


David Jackson/Park Record

