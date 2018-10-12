Park City’s first significant snow leaves mess

The first significant snowfall of the season left a mess in parts of Park City as tree branches, still covered with leaves, snapped and fell to the ground under the weight of the snow.

The Park City Police Department received several reports on Wednesday related to the snow, and branches were seen on the ground in other places. The damage to the trees was especially notable at City Park. Numerous branches snapped at the Park Avenue entrance to the park. The branches remained on the ground on Thursday morning, clogging the entrance. Caution tape was put around the branches at the entrance.

Some of the cases logged by the Police Department on Wednesday included:

• a tree limb falling on a car at 7:54 a.m. on the 500 block of Deer Valley Drive

• a collapsed tree limb blocking the road at 8:14 a.m. on the 3200 block of Meadows Drive

• a utility wire reported to be "hanging dangerously low" as a result of snow accumulation on the 200 block of Woodside Avenue at 3:10 a.m.

The National Weather Service predicts a drier pattern through early in the workweek.