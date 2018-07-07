Park City’s Fourth: Any fireworks on the roads?

Park City officials want to learn how people moved about the city on Independence Day, essentially an effort to learn whether the crowds experienced any fireworks on the route to their destination.

City Hall sometimes posts nonscientific surveys after large events to gather information about the successes or failures of the logistical plans, such as the transportation blueprints. The survey results are used as the plans are crafted for the following year.

The Park City Police Department estimated the Fourth of July parade crowd at between 25,000 and 30,000, making the day one of the busiest of the summer. Park City's parking and transportation plan for the day relied on outlaying parking lots, bus transportation and event pricing for parking in the Main Street core meant to discourage people from driving to the parade.

The survey questions delve into details about someone's transportation choice as they headed to the parade and other celebrations on Wednesday.

One of the key questions inquires about the method someone used to get to the event. Answer options include driving alone, carpooling, taking a bus, walking, bicycling or being dropped off by a taxi or ride-sharing firm. City Hall wants to learn how many minutes it took someone to reach the celebration and where they left from as they headed to the event.

The survey wants to discover which activities attracted someone on Independence Day, such as the parade, the fireworks display, shopping or dining. It also requests information about whether someone changed their travel from the year before, such as by changing the time they left based on a desire to avoid the traffic. Travel times are also of interest to City Hall.

Another question, meanwhile, asks for a comparison between the transportation in 2017 and 2018. Multiple-choice answers include "Much better (traffic was much more manageable)," the same and "Much worse (traffic was much less manageable.)"

The survey covers parking as well, with one question asking where someone parked. The 13 answer options range from locations just off Main Street like the China Bridge garage to outlying lots like those at schools, Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain Resort.

The survey is posted on the municipal website, http://www.parkcity.org. Select "Take our 4th of July Transportation Survey" under the Latest News section on the front page.

The survey is scheduled to end on July 11.