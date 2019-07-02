Park City’s Fourth of July: How to watch, where to park and what to eat

Planning to get around Park City on Independence Day can be as much of a task as that of a ski season powder day, but the town’s peak of summer activity has earned the attention.

The 2019 Fourth of July celebration in Park City opens with a pancake breakfast that benefits the local Boy Scouts, and continues with a 5K fun run, hosted by the Cole Sport as a benefit for the Park City Ski Team before the annual parade on Main Street at 11 a.m.

The parade will feature about 60 locally made floats and the Park City High School marching band. This year’s grand marshall is local World War II veteran Carl Workman, according to Park City parade organizer Jenny Diersen. As in years past, the parade will begin at the top of Main Street, run down to 9th Street, turn onto Park Avenue and end at City Park.

Diersen recommended that parade-goers keep in mind that they aren’t the only ones trying to get a view.

Park City Fourth of July schedule 7 a.m. — Boy Scouts pancake breakfast at City Park

8 a.m. — Cole Sport 5K fun run

11 a.m. — Fourth of July parade down Main Street

Noon — Rugby, volleyball, barbecue, family activities and live music, City Park

3 p.m. — Live music, barbecue family activities, Mountain Village at Park City Mountain Resort

Dusk — Fireworks, Mountain Village at Park City Mountain Resort

“Let the little ones sit up front so they can see, and let the elderly take a chair so they can enjoy it too,” Diersen said.

The city will begin closing Main Street, Swede Alley and Heber and Park avenues at 6 a.m. on July 4, and all roads are expected to close by 8 a.m. before floats start lining up on Swede Alley. Overnight parking at City Park is also prohibited.

Fourth of July Celebrations kick off tomorrow, July 3. Please take free transit, carpool, ride your bike, or walk to reduce congestion. Free parking available in Resort and Park City School District lots on Kearns Blvd. Details here: https://t.co/xnEvxXl49G pic.twitter.com/ERKOLHOkpI — Park City Municipal (@ParkCityGovt) July 2, 2019

The floats start lining up between 8 and 10 a.m. on Swede Alley on July 4.

“If you are dropping someone off to get to a float, the best thing to do is to take the bus, (because) those meeting up for a float will not be permitted to drive on Swede Alley,” Diersen said. “There is a drop off at China Bridge.”

The city and its partners have worked hard to reduce overall traffic impact of the Fourth of July, Diersen said.

“You can park at any of the resorts or the school district and take free transit to the event,” she said. “We have increased transit throughout the day, so leave the driving to us.”

Attendees can catch buses at the Ecker Hill Park and Ride lot, the Electric Express at Kimball Junction and the Kamas Commuter, Diersen said.

There will also be a bike valet on 9th Street and, for those who must drive, paid parking is available in China Bridge for $20 per car as well as in other privately owned garages in the area. Parking in designated residential areas is still illegal, and Diersen recommended carpooling and planning to arrive early.

The public is also invited to City Park for post-parade activities, which are long-standing traditions provided by local residents, Diersen said.

“(You can choose between) watching rugby, volleyball, playing kids’ games or listening to some great local music with your family, friends and neighbors,” she said.

All activities take place at the north end of the park by the baseball field, and the bands scheduled to perform this year are Silver Strike, Folk Hogan and the Green Leefs.

While the musicians and athletes play, local cooks will offer a mix of food including Rugby Barbecue with burgers, Spencer’s Grill, and Volker’s Pizza, Diersen said.

Organizers and volunteers begin the Fourth of July setup at 5 a.m. to make sure the day is truly about the community, said Diersen, who enjoys working on and presenting the town’s Fourth of July celebration.

“Every part of this day is about the community,” she said. “Of course, many of our family and friends join us from out of town or from Salt Lake and surrounding areas, but they are here to experience all that we have to offer.”