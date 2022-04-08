Park City’s largest dinner party, Savor the Summit, returns to Main Street on June 25

The familiar Grande Table will be set up once more on Main Street when the Park City Area Restaurant Association brings back Savor the Summit on June 25 after a two-year hiatus brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Park Record file photo

The Park City Area Restaurant Association’s biggest dinner party is back after a two-year hiatus due to coronavirus concerns.

Savor the Summit, featuring its trademark mile-long dining table set up in the middle of Main Street, is scheduled for Saturday, June 25, said Executive Director Ginger Wicks.

“It’s very exciting to bring this back, and bringing it back is a good sign that we’re headed in the right direction in our recovery from COVID-19 as a community,” she said. “I think it’s a sign of the times and of positivity.”

This year’s event will be presented in the same format it has throughout the years, and the full lineup of restaurants and reservations for a seat at the Grande Table are available now, according to Wicks.

“One misconception about Savor the Summit that seems to be ongoing is people think they have to buy a ticket in order to participate in Savor the Summit,” she said. “What you need to do is make a reservation directly with a restaurant of your choice that is participating in the event.”

Reservations can be made with participating restaurants by visiting parkcityrestaurants.com/savor-the-summit, Wicks said.

“When you visit the page, you can see all the restaurants who have signed up to date,” she said. “I do anticipate a few more will come on board in the next couple of weeks, because once they wrap up the winter season, they will start to focus on the summer and Savor the Summit.”

Although people can secure reservations, participating restaurants have yet to announce their Savor the Summit menus, Wicks said.

“We’ll start rolling those out in the next few days,” she said.

In addition to the menus, the Park City Area Restaurant Association will also announce the artists who will perform live music throughout the event.

“High West Distillery will set up their spirit garden on Heber Avenue and Main Street, as it has done in the previous years, and they will soon release details in regards to the music lineup and what they are offering,” Wicks said. “In addition, we are working with Mountain Town Music, who is also programming music performances along Main Street as well.”

Savor the Summit started in 2007 in conjunction with the now-defunct Park City Jazz Festival, which was held at Deer Valley Resort, as a way to kick off the summer and help the town’s world-class culinary community garner more revenue and retain more employees at the time, according to Wicks.

“We could not be more excited to bring Savor the Summit to life this year, and we are so grateful for the collaborative efforts of the city, Historic Park City Alliance and our loyal patrons who have been patiently awaiting the event’s return,” she said.