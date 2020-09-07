Park City’s Main Street has plenty of chain stores, some famous and others less well known

City Hall regulates the number of chain stores on Main Street, with there being separate limits north and south of Heber Avenue. The municipal government says there is room under the regulations for several more chain stores on Main Street.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

A 7-Eleven plans to open on Main Street soon.

It will be close to Patagonia, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and Roots. And even after the planned opening of the 7-Eleven, there will be room for more chain stores on the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

City Hall regulates the number of chain stores that are allowed on Main Street, an effort to preserve the uniqueness of the street, but slots are available for additional ones. That means there could be more chains opening locations on Main Street if they desire.

There have been questions about whether the City Hall restrictions on chain stores would prevent a 7-Eleven from opening in the former location of the Main Street Deli, but officials say there is space under the rules for one of the convenience stores.

The City Hall rules cap the number of chain stores, called a conventional chain business by the municipal government, and there are different limits north and south of Heber Avenue. There is a cap of 17 conventional chain businesses south of the intersection and a cap of seven north of Heber Avenue.

According to City Hall, a 7-Eleven would be the 16th conventional chain business south of Heber Avenue, meaning there is a slot for one more on that section of Main Street. There are just three conventional chain businesses north of Heber Avenue. That means there is room for four additional ones along that part of Main Street.

The Park City Council in 2017 enacted the limits amid concerns about the number of chain stores that had arrived on Main Street. There were worries the chain stores, more easily affording Main Street lease rates, would diminish the experience. The supporters of the limits argued Main Street would be more attractive to Parkites and visitors if it offered a unique roster of businesses, like locally owned boutiques, galleries and restaurants, rather than a collection of national or international names.

The elected officials at the time crafted rules that would allow a certain number of the chain businesses while keeping most of the spaces on Main Street available for others. City Hall defined a conventional chain business by using the number of locations and standardizations between the locations.

The 7-Eleven on Main Street is expected to open later in the year, likely toward the beginning of the ski season. The Main Street Deli closed earlier in the year after more than 40 years of offering an alternative to more expensive restaurants on the street. The deli closed in March amid a broad business shutdown meant to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. The owners initially intended to reopen and later opted for a permanent closure. Resort Retailers, Inc., a 7-Eleven licensee that has each of the stores in the Park City area, signed a long-term lease on the former location of the deli.

Amid the publicity of the plans for a 7-Eleven in the former Main Street Deli location, the Park City Planning Department published a one-page memo identifying the conventional chain businesses that are along Main Street and indicating there are spaces that remain available for that category of business under the rules.

The memo illustrates that the conventional chains on Main Street involve a mix of well-known businesses with international stature alongside smaller ones that some shoppers might not even identify as being part of a chain.

The 16 classified as conventional chains south of Heber Avenue are:

• Helly Hansen, a sportswear brand at 333 Main St.

• Lululemon Athletica, an athletic apparel brand at 333 Main St.

• Gorsuch, a men’s store and ski store at 333 Main St.

• Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Utah Properties, a real estate firm at 354 Main St.

• Gorsuch, a women’s store and home store at 355 Main St.

• Shirt Off My Back, a T-shirt and souvenir store at 405 Main St.

• Roots, a clothing store at 408 Main St.

• Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, a candy store at 510 Main St.

• The North Face, a sportswear brand at 515 Main St.

• Overland Sheepskin Co., a clothing store at 545 Main St.

• Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, a real estate firm at 545 Main St.

• Athleta, an athletic wear brand at 570 Main St.

• Summit Sotheby’s International Realty, a real estate firm at 625 Main St.

• Patagonia, a sportswear brand at 632 Main St.

• Fjällräven, an outdoors clothing and equipment brand at 440 Main St. The memo indicates the brand had signed a letter of intent for the location.

• 7-Eleven, 525 Main St.

The three classified as conventional chains north of Heber Avenue are:

• Keller Williams Realty, a real estate firm at 693 Main St.

• L.L. Bean, an outdoors brand, at 675 Main St.

• Free People, a clothing brand, at 675 Main St.

Outdoors company Black Diamond Equipment is preparing to open a Main Street storefront as well. City Hall says Black Diamond Equipment does not operate 10 or more stores, meaning the location will not count toward the cap on chain businesses.