Park City’s next group of future leaders selected

Leadership Park City has selected its next class, the 26th in the program’s history, as it prepares for the start of the yearlong program.

Leadership Park City is designed to prepare people to take on wider roles in the community. The roster typically draws people who work in the public, not-for-profit and private sectors.

The program involves monthly sessions focused on topics like the mechanics of the local governments, the Park City-area economy, growth and leadership ethics. The class also spends a day at the Capitol.

The schedule for the 26th class is scheduled to start on Oct. 4 with an event meeting the graduating members of the current class.

The organization said the class was selected from a field of more than 90 people who applied from Summit County, Wasatch County and Salt Lake County.

The 26th class members are:

• Aimee Armer

• Alisa Evans

• Allison Bowman

• Andrea Terwillegar

• Ashley Lewis

• Carol Calder Haselton

• Celia Peterson

• Dave Paskoski

• Diane Bernhardt

• Doug Dickens

• Emily Cook

• Eric Hoffman

• Evelyn Cervantes

• Flor Dalila Ambario (Flower)

• Gabriel Bielma

• Jan McCosh

• Janice Fine

• John D. Fry

• Kathleen Nichols

• Kelly Simons

• Kevin Stickelman

• Khaki Howe

• Leslie Chavez

• Meredith Riley

• Mike Ruzek

• Nicole Kennedy

• Pete Earle

• Phil Bondurant

• Ryann Satz

• Shay Blackley

• Steve Paul Pushka

• Steven G Yapp

• Sue Ann Kern

• Teague Cowley

• Tyler Orgill

• Willa Fleming-Harkness