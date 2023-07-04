Park City’s parade gearing up, starts at 11 this morning

Crowds walk past the float staging area on Swede Alley. The Park City Fourth of July parade will begin at 11 a.m. when floats will travel down Main Street. David Jackson/Park Record

Crowds are surging toward Main Street for Park City’s annual Fourth of July parade, which will begin at 11 a.m.

With floats representing many parts of the community, the spectacle is one of the only day-of holiday parades in the area.

The floats will travel from the top of Main Street, turn left on 9th Street, then onto Park Avenue and finish at City Park.

Parade participants from the Ballet West Academy wave their streamers from the back of a truck in preparation for the big show. David Jackson/Park Record

Electric Trike rider Eileen Johnson of Salt Lake City, a volunteer with the National Ability Center, rides along the Swede Alley staging area. David Jackson/Park Record

A parade float on Swede Alley is decked out with flower-shaped windmills and an American flag. Jay Hamburger/Park Record