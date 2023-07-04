Park City’s parade gearing up, starts at 11 this morning
Crowds are surging toward Main Street for Park City’s annual Fourth of July parade, which will begin at 11 a.m.
With floats representing many parts of the community, the spectacle is one of the only day-of holiday parades in the area.
The floats will travel from the top of Main Street, turn left on 9th Street, then onto Park Avenue and finish at City Park.
