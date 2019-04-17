Park Record collects multiple honors from the Utah Press Association

After 139 years, The Park Record's coverage is still running strong.

The newspaper received 19 accolades during a banquet for the Utah Press Association's annual Better Newspaper Contest on Saturday evening. The awards celebrated the work of newspapers from around the state, and Publisher Andy Bernhard was pleased with the paper's strong showing while competing against several publications in its circulation category.

"I feel great pride for our staff and community seeing The Park Record staffs work be recognized among the many outstanding community publications represented in the Utah Press Association," Bernhard said. "While many of these awards were achieved on an individual basis, this recognition also represents the cohesiveness of our overall team and for me, that is truly gratifying. In an often-thankless role, our staff demonstrates hard work and grit every day and these awards help confirm our appreciation for their effort."

Judges awarded the newspaper eight first place awards, including best general news story, best news series, best feature series and best sports story. Jay Hamburger, city reporter, was recognized for his coverage of the Treasure land acquisition, which culminated in a voter-approved bond measure in November and the city's purchase of the land.

County reporter Angelique McNaughton earned first place in the general news story category for an enterprise piece about the struggles ranchers on the East Side of Summit County face. Business and education reporter Carolyn Webber Alder took top honors in the feature series category for a collection of articles that addressed affordable housing problems in Park City.

Judges also awarded first place honors to sports reporter Ben Ramsey for a story about the demolition derby in Kamas. Editor Bubba Brown took first place for editorials about the Treasure land acquisition, the 2018 legislative effort to prohibit cities from banning plastic bags and the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Photographer Tanzi Propst took first place for best sports photograph, and The Park Record won first place for its website. The newspaper's production team was awarded first place for the best use of color in an ad it designed for Pedego Electric Bikes.

The entire editorial staff was honored with a second-place award for best news coverage and a third-place award for best front page. The team that put together the paper's Mile Post magazine also won second place for best special section. Patrick Cone provided the written content, Propst provided photos and Ben Olson, production manager, designed the layout.

Ramsey and Olson took second place for the best sports page, and Ramsey and Propst won second place for best community event for covering the finish of the Tour of Utah race.

As an individual, Propst was lauded for a series of photos depicting the snowmaking process at Deer Valley Resort. She took second place for the best photo page.

Judges recognized the production department with third-place awards for best advertising idea for an ad promoting the Park City Women's Expo, best in-house self-promotion for an ad spotlighting the paper's daily email newsletter and best circulation promotion for an ad selling commemorative pins for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. Christopher Samuels, digital engagement editor, and Brown won third place for best digital breaking news stories for election night coverage. They used a publishing software called ScribbleLive to provide live election updates.

Several contributors to the newspaper took home awards as well. Teri Orr won third place for her Sunday in the Park column, and Tom Kelly won third place for his Behind the Gold column.