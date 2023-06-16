Park Record county reporter wins trove of first-place awards from the Society of Professional Journalists

Park Record County Reporter Toria Barnhart came home a big winner of the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 2023 awards. Barnhart won four first-place awards, one second-place trophy and two honorable mentions. The awards banquet was held Thursday at the Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House at the University of Utah. David Jackson/Park Record

Park Record County Reporter Toria Barnhart was a big winner of the Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists 2023 awards, given out at the Cleone Peterson Eccles Alumni House at the University of Utah on Thursday evening.

Out of the 13 awards to The Park Record, Barnhart took home seven, including four first-place trophies, one second-place nod and two honorable mentions, in the Division B category.

Barnhart’s first-place wins include for Best Newspaper Reporter Portfolio, for her reporting on the Utah Film Commission’s state film incentives bill, her coverage of COVID-19 and a feature story about how the Summit County Sheriff’s Office reunited a California teen, who is diagnosed with autism, with his family.

SPJ also awarded Barnhart second place for her continuing coverage reporting on Park City Mountain’s lift project. Her stories about the Park City Fire District taking over services in North Summit and the Park City High School student walkout in support of LGBTQ+ rights garnered two honorable mentions.

“I consider it a great privilege to tell Summit County’s stories,” said Barnhart, a Rochester, New York, native who arrived at The Park Record in January 2022, after working for a daily newspaper in southern Ohio. “For me this recognition rounds out a challenging but rewarding first year at The Park Record.”

Park Record City Reporter Jay Hamburger, who celebrated his 26th anniversary at the newspaper on Friday, won first place for his Olympic Bid coverage and landed a third-place award for his Reporter Portfolio.

Brendan Farrell, Park Record’s former sports reporter, who is now the preps/college sports reporter for the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, in Tupelo, won the top award for his story about the Park City High School Miner football team’s season-ending loss to Lehi.

SPJ also awarded Farrell third place for a feature about Clockwork Cafe owner Ben Farquharson, and how he supported his Olympian daughter Ashley while she was competing in Beijing.

“People are doing fantastic work here, and it’s great to see SPJ recognize it,” said Editor Robert Meyerowitz.

Other awards for the biweekly newspaper included first place for former columnist Amy Roberts and an honorable mention for former columnist Teri Orr.

The Park Record serves Park City and Summit County. It will shortly expand its coverage to Wasatch County. It is Utah’s oldest continuously published, non-daily newspaper.