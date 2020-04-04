Park Record debuts new online ‘bulletin board’ for businesses, Summit County residents

In what we hope will be a vital resource for readers and the Park City business community while COVID-19-related restrictions remain in place in Summit County, The Park Record, in partnership with the Park City Chamber/Bureau, has rolled out a new feature on parkrecord.com.

Building on the online list of restaurants providing curbside service that we have continually updated in recent weeks, we are now offering a community “bulletin board” that will serve as a hub for information about businesses in the Park City area as they adapt to the circumstances brought on by the coronavirus. Broadening the scope beyond restaurants, the bulletin board will include relevant information about all kinds of businesses, from financial institutions to grocery stores to child care facilities.

The free bulletin board can be found by visiting parkrecord.com and navigating to a tile displaying the following: “Click here to see who in Park City is open for business.”

While we have populated it with information The Park Record has already gathered about establishments that remain open for business, the tool is designed to allow businesses themselves to help us make it more exhaustive. We encourage all businesses to submit their own information so customers can learn about their hours and services in the coming weeks. Importantly, businesses can update the information as their situations change.

Support Local Journalism Donate



With the participation of the business community, the bulletin board will be the top resource for Summit County residents to learn how they can patronize local businesses during these unprecedented times. For questions or other information, please contact editor@parkrecord.com or jdempsey@parkrecord.com.